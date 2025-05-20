

(Andi's Writeup)

Open Web Index: Europe's Push for Search Independence

The Open Web Index (OWI) is a European initiative launching public trials on June 6, 2025 to create an open-source index of web content that can power independent search engines[^15]. The project aims to reduce Europe's dependence on commercial search giants like Google and Bing[^21].

Key Features

Nearly 1 petabyte of initial indexed content containing 6.29 billion links in 185 languages[^23]

Plans to expand to 5 petabytes, with future scaling to 10 petabytes[^6]

Open infrastructure separating the index from search services[^3]

Available under research and commercial licenses[^15]

Technical Structure

The system works by:

Systematically retrieving web documents Storing content on servers Extracting text and metadata Analyzing features including quality and legal aspects Making the structured data accessible through deployment options[^8]

Organization

The project is led by a 14-member consortium including:

Universities

Data centers

Technology companies

CERN[^21]

Purpose

"The OWI symbolizes a first step towards true European digital sovereignty and is a fundamental step in paving the way for a comprehensive open European AI landscape," says Community Manager Ursula Gmelch[^15].

The index aims to enable new search applications while keeping costs low compared to traditional web crawling infrastructure[^6]. Rather than competing directly with Google or Bing, it provides infrastructure for independent search engines and AI applications[^23].

