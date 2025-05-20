-
(Andi's Writeup)
Open Web Index: Europe's Push for Search Independence
The Open Web Index (OWI) is a European initiative launching public trials on June 6, 2025 to create an open-source index of web content that can power independent search engines[^15]. The project aims to reduce Europe's dependence on commercial search giants like Google and Bing[^21].
Key Features
Nearly 1 petabyte of initial indexed content containing 6.29 billion links in 185 languages[^23]
Plans to expand to 5 petabytes, with future scaling to 10 petabytes[^6]
Open infrastructure separating the index from search services[^3]
Available under research and commercial licenses[^15]
Technical Structure
The system works by:
Systematically retrieving web documents
Storing content on servers
Extracting text and metadata
Analyzing features including quality and legal aspects
Making the structured data accessible through deployment options[^8]
Organization
The project is led by a 14-member consortium including:
Universities
Data centers
Technology companies
CERN[^21]
Purpose
"The OWI symbolizes a first step towards true European digital sovereignty and is a fundamental step in paving the way for a comprehensive open European AI landscape," says Community Manager Ursula Gmelch[^15].
The index aims to enable new search applications while keeping costs low compared to traditional web crawling infrastructure[^6]. Rather than competing directly with Google or Bing, it provides infrastructure for independent search engines and AI applications[^23].
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Catweazle Looks very promising
Looks like their crawler has been around:
138.246.238.134 - - [03/Apr/2025:15:17:03 +0000] "GET /robots.txt HTTP/1.1" 200 1783 "-" "Owler (ows.eu/owler)"
Interestingly, that IP belongs to the:
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludwig_Maximilian_University_of_Munich
@Pathduck, Jed (Andisearch) also seems very interested
@Pathduck, their Mastodon channel