-
After todays vivaldi stable update (7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)) dark mode for website works unpleasantly differnt.
The setting is "dark" (not automatic!) which caused the last vivaldi versions to render
http://spiegel.de
in dark mode. Even today before my upgrade.
After todays upgrade the very same site isn't renderd dark anymore. I could force dark mode by switching to "force dark mode on all sites" which is NOT a good choice because it renders sites to dark mode which are not optimised for dark mode and thus look very ugly.
So what has changed in vivaldis algorithm that dark mode is not working for a site which obviously provides an elaborated darkmode which worked before?
Please revert.
-
@michaa7 That is a reported bug where setting manually to Dark fails.
As i know for Linux and Windows, Automatic works to display dark mode of a site.
-
@DoctorG
ok, thanks. So I assume it will get fixed.
Good to know ... as I'm a creature of habit ;-).
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
@mib2berlin Ah, i saw it now in tracker.
A dev is to check for a fix. Nice.
-
bowelripper
After the update everything changed to light mode here, this forum site an example (and even web panels like WhatsApp).
EDIT: Sorry, my post was meant for Windows.
-
Darkmode works if read from OS automatically and not set manually in Vivaldi settings.
-
What does mean: if read from OS automatically ??? (and I'am on linux and don't use/see an all-is-dark-theme, it's handmade fluxbox WM).
And the latest update brought back dark mode on spiegel.de for a short while (i.e. hours) (if I was not halluzinating, and I'm pretty sure I wasn't), but is back to bright again (without a new update!).
so what's the status of the fix?
-
@michaa7 It's fixed in latest Snapshot and Stable 7.4.3684.43 iirc, you may try it out.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaa7
Hi, this was fixed in the latest update of Vivaldi 7.4.3684.43, check for updates.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
[Settings][Dark/Light Mode] Switch Fails to Override Website System Mode (VB-117103)
-
7.4.3684.43 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Debian/sid(uction) up-to-date
Does NOT fix it here on spiegel.de (which in a prior version did work fine)
-
@michaa7 I do know anything on fluxbox DE.
Reset vivaldi:flags
And you check Vivaldi page
chrome:settings/appearance, type in search field GTK , activate GTK and restart Vivaldi.
-
@michaa7 For me with 7.4.3684.43 / Debian 12.11 KDE / Breeze Dark shows Spiegel web page dark mode.
-
With flags resett I got Vivaldi forum black (which I never had before).
chrome:settings/appearance , type in search field GTK , activate GTK
did nothing. spiegel.de still bright (after restart!).
-
@michaa7 said in preferred dark mode:
chrome:settings/appearance , type in search field GTK , activate GTK
did nothing. spiegel.de still bright (after restart!).
I have no idea.
Could be a issue with your Debian/Sid (Unstable).
I will not install fluxbox on my Debian Testing, could break my Linux testing environment.
-
@DoctorG said in preferred dark mode:
an issue with Debian/Sid (Unstable).
That's the problem with Siduction, it tricks basically users into believing that Debian Unstable/Sid is not the development branch of Debian, is suitable for every-day use and is rolling-release, when Debian basically says: "DON'T USE SID because it is none of the 3!" (and for other reasons, like when Sid is frozen for a very long time receiving no security updates (or does Siduction patches versions of Debian's software in their own repositories? I pretty much doubt the qualification/dedication/man power for it, but ok whatever ). Tbh, I never understood whyth Siduction still exists, its concept is flawed beyond any imagination.
-
@npro said in preferred dark mode:
And Siduction's for tricking unsuspected users into believing that Debian Unstable/Sid is not the development branch of Debian
Debian/Sid ≠ Debian/Siduction
Whut? And why the hell do they use Debian as name!? Making others like me confused.
//edit: Oh, i see now: siduction is a rolling release. OMG!
I have original brach of:
Debian/Stable
Debian/Testing
And nothing else.
-
....
I never understood whyth Siduction still exists, its concept is flawed beyond any imagination.
Oh, please, don't go further that road. Your statement is the one of a theorizer.
Unstable =! instable OS, but unstable version NUMBERS.
Your testing branch is not more than 2-10 days away form devil unstable (which ist the amount of time packages stay in "unstable" until they go down the road to "testing"). I use Debian/unstable since sidux/aptosid/siduction and I know how stable it is.
-
@DoctorG Siduction is basically Debian Sid with some custom tools/utilities/theming where you can install DEs more easily out of the box...
-
@npro I am only a Debian user, not a Debian tester geek.