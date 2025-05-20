After todays vivaldi stable update (7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)) dark mode for website works unpleasantly differnt.

The setting is "dark" (not automatic!) which caused the last vivaldi versions to render

http://spiegel.de

in dark mode. Even today before my upgrade.

After todays upgrade the very same site isn't renderd dark anymore. I could force dark mode by switching to "force dark mode on all sites" which is NOT a good choice because it renders sites to dark mode which are not optimised for dark mode and thus look very ugly.

So what has changed in vivaldis algorithm that dark mode is not working for a site which obviously provides an elaborated darkmode which worked before?

Please revert.