I upgraded to 7.4 and the Profiles are displayed in some kind of non-alphabetical order (previous versions were alphabetical)
also there are only 3 profiles per row now, instead of the previous 4
@dalinar For me the profiles are shown in 7.3 in order of creation in Manage Profile drop-down or do you mean the profile selection at Vivaldi startup. The latter is sorted in alphabetic order.
I can confirm the change for 7.4.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG ok will, also it's not a regression. I just woke up when i wrote that and wasn't thinking.. it's just a change/bug.. but I don't know how to edit the title
@dalinar just edit the first post with the 3 dots on bottom right .
You should be able to update the thread title as well.
@DoctorG I mean the profiles dialog window that you get when you open it from the taskbar. vivaldi icon. This is how I always open a profile.
it was always alphabetical, i upgraded to 7.4 .. and then it isn't.. i did not create them in alphabetical order but they always previously appeared in a..z order (Which I appreciated)
also someone was probably monkeying with the profiles dialog as there are only 3 profiles on a row now, not 4. So this seems like some kind of side effect if it wasn't intentional.
Thank you for helping us make Vivaldi better! Your bug report has been given the issue reference VB-117150 and a copy of it was sent to the email address you provided in the form. Feel free to send us screenshots or crash logs by replying to the email. We may be in touch for further information if needed.
Your bug report has been given the issue reference VB-117150
I updated the report for 7.5.3735.54.