@ dalinar For me the profiles are shown in 7.3 in order of creation in Manage Profile drop-down or do you mean the profile selection at Vivaldi startup. The latter is sorted in alphabetic order.

I can confirm the change for 7.4.

Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.