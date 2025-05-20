Hi all, am hoping someone can resolve this for me, please

I've got Vivaldi on my work laptop (Windows 10) and up till a few weeks ago (no idea how many), it was syncing fine. Now when I go to sync it, it is retrying all the time and when checking the vivaldi:sync-internals page, it's showing multiple errors that are saying Initial GetUpdates, then half a minute later the reason given is "newly_supported_datatype".

Sync is working fine on my Win 10 laptop that I own. Our network does have a security check running in the background which prevents malicious apps from running unless I submit that app to the helpdesk, which has happened with a couple of Firefox components, but nothing has shown up in there for Vivaldi.

I've checked if syncing is working at Vivaldi's end and it has been running fine all along. Couldn't see anything similar in the threads so thought I'd post this one.

Thanks

Kevin