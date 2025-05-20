-
Hi all, am hoping someone can resolve this for me, please
I've got Vivaldi on my work laptop (Windows 10) and up till a few weeks ago (no idea how many), it was syncing fine. Now when I go to sync it, it is retrying all the time and when checking the vivaldi:sync-internals page, it's showing multiple errors that are saying Initial GetUpdates, then half a minute later the reason given is "newly_supported_datatype".
Sync is working fine on my Win 10 laptop that I own. Our network does have a security check running in the background which prevents malicious apps from running unless I submit that app to the helpdesk, which has happened with a couple of Firefox components, but nothing has shown up in there for Vivaldi.
I've checked if syncing is working at Vivaldi's end and it has been running fine all along. Couldn't see anything similar in the threads so thought I'd post this one.
Thanks
Kevin
-
@kevinmaher265 Which Vivaldi version?
Which windows version?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kevinmaher265
Hi, we had reports company networks often block connections to the sync servers, on is https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync.
If you open the URL in the browser you should get a "Not found" error not a timeout, for example.
-
@DoctorG I'm running 7.4.3684.38 on my work laptop, and my own laptop.
-
Thanks @mib2berlin , correct it does give a 404 for that one. Syncing works fine on my home laptop, and also says not found for that site.
Would it be a case of me asking my helpdesk to unblock that site?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kevinmaher265
Yes but there are more servers sync connect, iirc stream.vivaldi.com but I am not sure.
Please wait a bit, some users or one from the Vivaldi team know which servers and ports are needed.
Maybe @yngve can help here, I will make a note for the future with all connections needed.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks @mib2berlin
-
Syncing now works - you're right, getting the helpdesk to OK stream.vivaldi.com did the trick.