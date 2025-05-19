-
Since today's update, the Appearance setting for Website Appearance is ignored by websites.
My PC is running Dark theme and vivaldi is dark etc, but I set above option to light as I prefer the websites to be light.
Both Reddit and Youtube are still loading in Dark mode, which was not an issue until the Vivaldi update.
@SaiBork
Hi, this is already reported to the bug tracker and confirmed.
I hope we get a hotfix in 7.4 for Windows, it still work on Linux.
@mib2berlin Thanks for the response, the new update has sorted it, however this has broken the bookmark toolbar.
The folder contents of the bookmark are now following the appearance light/dark mode instead of the theme. So my dark theme has bright bookmark folder.
@SaiBork Context menus and bookmarks folders are rendered by Chromium and so are not themed. They are only light or dark depending on your setting.
@Pathduck
They used to be dark, matching the the rest of the browser. So that's definitively a new thing and not good.
@SaiBork Always been like this. They might have been dark for you because you had set your appearance setting to Dark. It has absolutely nothing to do with your theme.
@Pathduck Would be good to split the dark/light appearance into 2 options. One as is and a second one for the browser itself, so menus and especially bookmark folders can be dark.
I know the context menu was light because of the appearance option, but I swear the bookmark folders were dark. Oh well, havent found a better browser, so sticking with Vivaldi anyway
@mib2berlin Very bad, I encountered this problem in a recent update to linux. Maybe the update to linux is delayed compared to windows? Version information:
7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) stable （64 位）
@Ninecr Current version on Linux is 7.4.3684.55.
Not switching for me websites to light when i switch in settings and restart.
@mib2berlin said in New update breaks website light mode:
@Ninecr @DoctorG
Do you have example pages?
I always used Lite Mode on Linux and it work for me.
I do.
For example: https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock
Notes:
- I am on Debian Sid XFCE (updated every day), kernel 6.12.33-1
- XFCE Desktop theme I am currently using is a dark one (Arc-Dark)
- I am using vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable)
- Appearance is set to "Light" in Vivaldi settings (not "Auto")
- The mentioned web page is displayed with black background.
- If I swith the XFCE desktop theme (not Vivaldi theme!) to a light variant (i.e. to main Arc theme or Arc-lighter) then the background of the web page instantly becomes white (and vice versa).
-
I also have a spare PC machine which I use for testing.
I could make a test (i.e. with another distribution, or different desktop environment) if required.
Also I think it would be prudent if some moderator moved last several posts to another topic within "Vivaldi for Linux" forum section.
-
@LBob01
Hm, I guess our systems are to different, Opensuse, KDE, Breeze dark theme but the Gorhil page is white.
Same Vivadi version.
What is set in chrome://settings/?search=gtk
-
@mib2berlin You mean "Theme"?
It is GTK.
-
I also tested on Arch (up-to-date) with plasma desktop (x11). The problem exists there too.
I could test on openSUSE Tumbleweed, but not tonight, hopefully tomorrow...
-
@LBob01
I don't think the distribution is the issue here but the DE, I am on Plasma 6.4.
The chrome://settings are set to Classic.
I am not even sure if I am on Wayland at moment. I test a lot.
EDIT: X11
-
@mib2berlin I'll try to do some more tests (with diferrent desktops) tomorrow..
-
@LBob01 said in New update breaks website light mode:
@mib2berlin You mean "Theme"?
It is GTK.
Light/Dark only works with setting it to classic as far as I know, but in the case of KDE you don't get the (almost) native dark-themed menus from
breeze-gtkif you use a global dark theme .
In other words use classic in
chrome://settings/?search=classicand restart the browser, then play around with Light/Dark in Appearance to test.
-
@npro Nope, it doesn't work with mentioned github page (didn't test other web sites).
Besides I am preeeeety sure it was always set to GTK for me (with XFCE desktop) and it worked flawlessly before 7.4.xx (i.e. with the last 7.3.xx)...
-
@npro
Hi, if I set it to dark in Appearance pages and menus are dark, if I set it to Lite all is white.
So I can have white menus in Vivaldi but a dark system file manager for examle.