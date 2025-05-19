-
I would very much hope that Vivaldi would do what I've heard Brave do: continue to support uBlock Origin, even if Extension Manifest v.3.0. would prevent it.
It's really great that Vivaldi has its own tracking and ad blocker, but together these would be the most powerful obstacle to mass monitoring of the Internet! I'm afraid I'll have to switch to a Firefox-based browser, and I really wouldn't want to abandon this great European community. I believe that many people would be happy with this exception to give continued support to uBLock Origin with Manifest v.2.
Now that Proton VPN has given users a lot of joy as a privacy booster, i believe this would give for all of us it even more.
Ps. sorry my bad english
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Midrielen It is not going to happen. Use a different ad-blocker. I now use AdGuard Adblocker, which seems to work fine with MV3.
-
@Pesala Why it is not going to happen? I guess that you are not an developer, as I am and as they are in the team of Vivaldi. I want to be kind, but you can't knock it out without giving reasons.
Also, my purpose is not only to get better ad blocking, but tracking blocking, as I already expressed. Manifest v.3. can never guarantee it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Midrielen I suppose I could search the forum for you, but I am busy. Always this happens after each new release. Several things change, and users ask more questions.
-
derDay Supporters
@Midrielen
just for you I picked up the official blog article: https://vivaldi.com/blog/manifest-v3-update-vivaldi-is-future-proofed-with-its-built-in-functionality/
-
@derDay Thank you. Of course, I had already been looking for something like this myself and I thought that maybe Vivaldi could cooperate with the uBlock Origin team similar to what we have seen with Proton. For example, the Tor browser has already done this, and although it's really great that our great browser has built-in blockers, unfortunately they are not at the level that the team only doing this are.
-
Seems that uBO has changed to Mv3, because it isn't blacklisted anymore in the Store
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Catweazle That would indeed be pretty amazing and a huge news item. Unfortunately, looks like Google just relaxed their rules on the Chrome Webstore... for now...
-
@Pathduck, we'll see, anyway there are alternatives and possibilities enough to show the middle finger to ads and trackers.
-
It also seems that YT banner found its way into adguard (I was testing it a bit)
-
barbudo2005
"Important update for AdGuard extension users"
Fri Jun 06 2025 11:58:30 (2 hours)
YouTube has recently updated its adblock detection, but our team has already pinpointed the issue and implemented a fix!
The new update is rolling out soon, so you will be able to block YouTube ads again without any problems.
If you are using AdGuard, rest assured — the issue has been addressed, and the necessary filters will be updated later today. You can expect smoother browsing with YouTube ad-blocking fully functional again!
Stay tuned for more updates, and feel free to reach out with any questions or feedback!
https://www.reddit.com/r/Adguard/comments/1l4w0m4/important_update_for_adguard_extension_users/
-
@Catweazle There is MW3 compatible uBlock, it's called uBlock Origin Lite. It's not as capable as uBlock Origin.
-
@rejzor, I know, but until now, uBO is still working, without advice in the store that it will be discontinued, like with other extensions Mv2.