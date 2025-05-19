I would very much hope that Vivaldi would do what I've heard Brave do: continue to support uBlock Origin, even if Extension Manifest v.3.0. would prevent it.

It's really great that Vivaldi has its own tracking and ad blocker, but together these would be the most powerful obstacle to mass monitoring of the Internet! I'm afraid I'll have to switch to a Firefox-based browser, and I really wouldn't want to abandon this great European community. I believe that many people would be happy with this exception to give continued support to uBLock Origin with Manifest v.2.

Now that Proton VPN has given users a lot of joy as a privacy booster, i believe this would give for all of us it even more.

Ps. sorry my bad english