jon Vivaldi Team
This release is about thoughtful improvements that make your browser faster, smarter, and even more yours. Whether you’re the kind of person who lives by keyboard shortcuts, loves a perfectly organized panel, or simply wants a smoother ride through the internet, this update has something for you. And yes, we might have snuck in a little nod to life’s big questions, because sometimes the answer is 42.
@Jon Why don't you say that the UI of the scrollbar has been changed (on all websites) (more rounded) ?
rtransformation
Yay, waiting for arch repo to update!
Linu74 Ambassador
That's the Problem, sometimes you have to wait till the next Day.
Linu74
bittin Translator
Ike updated it 18 minutes ago
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Because the scrollbars are handled by Chromium, and the changelog can't list the thousands of bugfixes/feature changes between Chr.134 and Chr.136.
You'd be better off looking at the Chrome 136 change log for everything that's not part of the Vivaldi UI, including the scrollbars:
https://developer.chrome.com/release-notes/136#browser_changes
@rtransformation as bittin said
Not necessarily, in the case of Arch you can just download the PKGBUILD, replace Vivaldi's number version with the new one, skip the checksum (or calculate it easily) and install it as usual.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Hitchhik’n with Vivaldi through the Internet-Time-Space. Once more a great update! ️
sdtbluethink Supporters
Thanks for the latest adjustments for ad blockers. Can you be more detailed?
Without knowledge it is difficult to test rules. If it were known which rules are working now, filter lists could be better managed.
Can you please define ":has-text" as unsupported and not invalid?
Does Vivaldi now behave differently with faulty filters? Until now, filter lists have generally had problems when filters have a problem.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you for the update
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, just for your information, uBlock Origin is still working on Vivaldi 7.4 with Chromium 136 but not on Chrome 136!
I use uBo Lite normally but blocking and element picker seems to work as usual with uBlock Origin.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
● Add missing Panel Toggle button to Address Bar category in Toolbar Editor (VB-97070)
Panel Toggle Button still remains on the Panel Toolbar category in Toolbar Editor.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
Hi, this was fixed 06/May/25 and it is.
We have the panel toggle in the Address Bar and the Panel category now.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Was not fixed properly. Panel Toggle Button should have been moved, not duplicated.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
</sarcastic mode>
Did you already add a comment to the report?
I fear this will not be reopened, I cant do this.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin I replied to the notification email that a new release added the Panel Toggle to the Address Bar category.
I also commented on previous Snapshot Blogs.
@mib2berlin, sorry, didn't quite understand your comment. Does uBlock Origin still work on Vivaldi 7.4? Specifically uBo, not uBo Lite?
In other words, does this version still support Manifest V2? Do “unsupported” extensions still work?
Yes.
mib2berlin Soprano
i'm using ublock and on youtube, I can't scroll down. It just jumps up. Now I don't see the ads which is good, but I can't scroll down to see the comments which is bad. And I can't find anything to fix it. It was fine a few versions ago.