I only get this on Yahoo Finance's Portfolio website, where you can make a list of stockquotes, does anyone else also see this? Actually, I also see this problem with Edge, so I wonder if it's perhaps a problem only on my machine.
To clarify, I always see Vivaldi using about 15% of the CPU (in Windows Task Manager and Process Explorer), no matter if realtime quotes are active or not, so even when Wall Street is closed, I still get this problem.
It's not only on your machine, and it's not a Vivaldi-only problem.
Nothing to do, maybe ask site developers to fix their bloated crappy site.
@Pathduck said in High CPU usage on Yahoo Finance?:
It's not only on your machine, and it's not a Vivaldi-only problem.
Nothing to do, maybe ask site developers to fix their bloated crappy site.
OK I see, so you get the same, thanks.
That's what I thought, I do have a Intel Core i5 (10th gen) CPU, what are you using? Because Yahoo will probably say I'm using an old machine. This website is indeed quite bloated, I believe that crappy webdevelopment is the biggest threat to the world wide web.
@RasheedHolland I'm on a 10+ years old
i7-4790K CPU @ 4.00GHz, 4001 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s)
Getting about 5-10% CPU usage in the process running that site when focused so not a huge deal.
Wow, so your CPU is even older, mine is about 6 years old.
I get around 15% CPU usage on both Vivaldi and Edge, it doesn't matter if uBlock Origin is enabled or not, so it can't be a problem with adblockers. And yes, I forget to mention that it only happens when the tab is focused. No such problems on investing.com, so it must be some script on Yahoo Finance that's causing this.
It seems like the problem has gotten worse. At first I only got it on Yahoo Portfolio, now I get this ''high CPU usage'' problem on ALL Yahoo Finance pages, not sure what's going on. I see it on Vivaldi and Edge, but not on Firefox, so perhaps it's a Chromium problem?
Actually I think something might be wrong either on my system or with Vivaldi. Can you guys perhaps check if you get high CPU usage on this page? Because now I don't see it on Edge and Firefox, but I do get it on Vivaldi. I wonder what the hell happened.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-paypal-stock-screaming-buy-130002500.html
I have discovered something even more weird, even when there is no network connection, I still get to see high CPU usage, perhaps you can verify this? And what would this mean, is there a problem with service/web workers perhaps? Because I assumed it had something to do with the realtime streaming of stock quotes, which of course is delivered via JavaScript. But without streaming it still happens.
@RasheedHolland I get 40-65% on the page.
So just to clarify, do you get it only on Yahoo My Portfolio, or on ALL Yahoo Finance pages?
I used to get it only on Yahoo My Portfolio, but all of a sudden I get high CPU usage on just about all pages. I don't know if it's a problem with Vivaldi. But I even get it without any network connection!
https://finance.yahoo.com/portfolios
https://finance.yahoo.com
To clarify, I've just checked it, and on Yahoo Finance I don't get high CPU usage with Firefox and Edge, so something clearly went wrong on Vivaldi. I get this even without adblocker, so this ain't the problem. I also can't fix it with cleaning my cookies. Perhaps I should clean the cache or something?
@RasheedHolland Such high CPU consumption is on Chromium 138.0.7204.142, too.
The portfolio and main page loads/updates much content in background, that causes high CPU load.
So it is something with bad website JavaScript programming or a issue in Chromium 138 core. Nothing Vivaldi or we can help to fix.
It's probably true that on Yahoo My Portfolio, all Chromium based browsers like Brave, Edge and Vivaldi will have high CPU usage. However, this shouldn't happen on other Yahoo Finance pages.
So on my system something seems to be wrong, and I have just checked it with a clean install (only uBlock Origin) and Vivaldi 7.5 doesn't have the problem on Yahoo Finance, but it does on Yahoo My Portfolio.
I don't know what happened, I do have about 11.000 bookmarks and probably a lot of cookies. Perhaps it's time for a clean install again, but that's a lot of work for me. Hopefully if I upgrade to Viv 7.5 the problem will go away, but I doubt it.
I don't know what the hell happened but the problem with Yahoo Finance seems to be getting worse.
Now I see that sometimes even when Yahoo Portfolio isn't even active (tab in background), it still is using the CPU in the background, this has never happened before. And to clarify, Win Task Manager reports that Vivaldi is using 10% to 20% of the CPU, but in Vivaldi's task manager you will see Yahoo Finance using 80% to 100%.
@RasheedHolland
Vivaldi's task manager shows absolute usage, if you a CPU with 8 threads the max would be 800%.
It does the same in Chromium, this is not a Vivaldi problem.