I only get this on Yahoo Finance's Portfolio website, where you can make a list of stockquotes, does anyone else also see this? Actually, I also see this problem with Edge, so I wonder if it's perhaps a problem only on my machine.

To clarify, I always see Vivaldi using about 15% of the CPU (in Windows Task Manager and Process Explorer), no matter if realtime quotes are active or not, so even when Wall Street is closed, I still get this problem.

https://finance.yahoo.com/portfolios