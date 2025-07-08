Made for myself.

There are many changes, but it's up to you to decide whether you like it or not.

CSS works on dark and light themes.

The transparency level of all panels can be changed in the browser theme editor using the "Transparency" slider.

Colored animated tabs are enabled only if the "Apply color to window" and "Transparent tab bar" boxes are checked in the theme settings.

Don't forget that animation in CSS loads the processor. If necessary, uncheck one of the boxes to disable animation.

The colors are not made up, they are taken from the theme itself that is installed. Change the shades of the "Highlight color" and "Accent color" theme until the desired result. They affect active and background tabs, "Speed-dial" cells.

I tried to make everything work in all modes. In general, check it out. If you find a bug, write, I will fix it.

Later I will make changes to other modes.

Use CSS with these themes: https://themes.vivaldi.net/users/bryk

You can enable " Enable Widgets on Speed ​​Dial Groups".

vivaldi:experiments

I like how it works.

For Vivaldi 7.5

Tested only on Windows 10 (64-bit)