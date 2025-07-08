-
Made for myself.
There are many changes, but it's up to you to decide whether you like it or not.
CSS works on dark and light themes.
The transparency level of all panels can be changed in the browser theme editor using the "Transparency" slider.
Colored animated tabs are enabled only if the "Apply color to window" and "Transparent tab bar" boxes are checked in the theme settings.
Don't forget that animation in CSS loads the processor. If necessary, uncheck one of the boxes to disable animation.
The colors are not made up, they are taken from the theme itself that is installed. Change the shades of the "Highlight color" and "Accent color" theme until the desired result. They affect active and background tabs, "Speed-dial" cells.
I tried to make everything work in all modes. In general, check it out. If you find a bug, write, I will fix it.
Later I will make changes to other modes.
Use CSS with these themes: https://themes.vivaldi.net/users/bryk
You can enable " Enable Widgets on Speed Dial Groups".
vivaldi:experiments
I like how it works.
For Vivaldi 7.5
Tested only on Windows 10 (64-bit)
#modal-bg.default-browser{display:none}#modal-bg.Privacy-Stats-Modal .modal-wrapper,.button-popup:not(:has(.SearchField)),.BookmarkPopup,.account-dialog,.SearchField .menu > ul,.ControlPanel{background-color:var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);backdrop-filter:blur(5px)}.button-popup:not(:has(.SearchField)):not(:has(.downloads)) header,.button-popup:not(:has(.SearchField)) footer,.BookmarkPopup .dialog-header,.BookmarkPopup .dialog-footer,.ClockPopup-Header,.ClockPopup .toolbar,.ClockPopup-Alarms,.ClockPopup-Countdowns,.button-popup:not(:has(.SearchField)).ToolbarButtonPopup-DefaultStyles h2,.button-popup:not(:has(.SearchField)).ToolbarButtonPopup-DefaultStyles footer{background:var(--colorBgAlpha)}#modal-bg.slide .modal-wrapper{background-color:var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);backdrop-filter:blur(5px)}#browser .button-toolbar > button:hover{border-radius:15%;align-items:center;background:transparent;transition:.3s ease-out}#browser .button-toolbar:hover:not(:active) :is(svg,img),#browser .UrlBar .profile-popup > button:hover:not(:active) > img{transform:scale(1.23);transition:transform .15s ease-in-out}#browser .tabs-right .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar.toggle-trash,#browser .tabs-left .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar.toggle-trash{transform:scale(0.89);transition:transform .15s ease-in-out}#browser .tabs-right .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar.synced-tabs-button,#browser .tabs-left .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar.synced-tabs-button{transform:scale(0.89);transition:transform .15s ease-in-out}#browser .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:hover{border-radius:15%;background:transparent;transition:.3s ease-out}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .button-toolbar:hover{background:transparent}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .vivaldi{scale:calc(1 / var(--uiZoomLevel)) // CSS}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi{width:var(--menuWidth);height:34px;margin:0;border-radius:var(--radiusCap);transform-origin:center}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .disable-titlebar.address-top .vivaldi{width:var(--menuWidth);height:34px;margin:0;border-radius:var(--radiusCap);transform-origin:center}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .address-top .vivaldi{border-radius:var(--radiusCap)}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tabs-top.tabs-at-edge.fullscreen .vivaldi,.tabs-top.tabs-at-edge.maximized .vivaldi{height:calc(28px + var(--densityGap) * 0);margin:2px 0}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tabs-top.tabs-at-edge.fullscreen .vivaldi:hover,.tabs-top.tabs-at-edge.maximized .vivaldi:hover{height:calc(28px + var(--densityGap) * 0);margin:2px 0}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .vivaldi:hover,.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi:hover{border-radius:var(--radiusCap);background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlphaBlur));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .vivaldi:hover,.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi:hover{border-radius:var(--radiusCap);background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorHighlightBgFaded),var(--colorHighlightBgAlpha),var(--colorHighlightBgFaded));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}.theme-dark #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > div > .button-toolbar > button,.theme-dark #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > div > .button-toolbar > button,.theme-dark #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > .button-toolbar > button,.theme-dark #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > .button-toolbar > button{color:var(--colorFg)}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > div > .button-toolbar > button:hover,.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > div > .button-toolbar > button:hover,.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > .button-toolbar > button:hover,.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > .button-toolbar > button:hover{color:var(--colorFg);background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlphaBlur));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > div > .button-toolbar > button:hover,.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > div > .button-toolbar > button:hover,.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > .button-toolbar > button:hover,.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > .button-toolbar > button:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorHighlightBgDark),var(--colorHighlightBgFaded),var(--colorHighlightBgDark));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .fullscreen.tabs-at-edge.tabs-top:not(.popup,#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .horizontal-menu)#browser.win .window-buttongroup button,#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .maximized.tabs-at-edge.tabs-top:not(.popup,#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .horizontal-menu)#browser.win .window-buttongroup button{height:calc(32px + var(--densityGap) * 2)}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .window-buttongroup button.window-minimize:hover,.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .window-buttongroup button.window-maximize:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlphaBlur));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .window-buttongroup button.window-minimize:hover,.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .window-buttongroup button.window-maximize:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorHighlightBgFaded),var(--colorHighlightBgAlpha),var(--colorHighlightBgFaded));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .window-buttongroup button.window-close:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,rgba(255,0,0,1),rgba(255,0,0,0.6),rgba(255,0,0,1));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .window-buttongroup button.window-close:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,rgba(255,36,0,1),rgba(255,36,0,0.3),rgba(255,36,0,1));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.2s infinite linear}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .toolbar > .button-toolbar:hover,.toolbar > .toolbar-wrap > .button-toolbar:hover,.toolbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar:hover,.toolbar > input:hover{background:transparent!important}.quick-command-container .quick-command-search{color:var(--colorFg)}#modal-bg.qc-modal .modal-wrapper{border:1px solid var(--colorHighlightBgDark);background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlpha),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlpha));background-color:var(--colorHighlightBg);background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 8s ease infinite}.animate-gradient:hover{animation:none}@keyframes animate_gradient{0%{background-position:0 50%}50%{background-position:100% 50%}100%{background-position:0 50%}}.qc-entry > input{border-bottom:none!important}.theme-dark .quick-command-container .quick-commands .quick-command .quick-command-title{color:var(--colorFg)}.quick-command-container input{border-radius:unset}.quick-command-container,.quick-commands > div{width:40vw!important}.quick-commands > div > div{max-width:40vw!important}.theme-dark .quick-command-container .quick-commands .quick-command[data-selected]{color:var(--colorFg)!important;background-color:var(--colorAccentBg)!important}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tabs-right .tabbar-wrapper,#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tabs-left .tabbar-wrapper{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 86%)}#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tabs-top .accordion-toggle-arrow,#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tabs-bottom .accordion-toggle-arrow,#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .accordion-toggle-arrow.closed.active{height:30px;background-color:transparent}#browser .tab,#browser .tab:hover,#browser .tab.active.active,#browser .tab.active.active:hover{border-top-left-radius:var(--radiusCap)!important;border-top-right-radius:var(--radiusCap)!important;border-bottom-left-radius:var(--radiusCap)!important;border-bottom-right-radius:var(--radiusCap)!important}.tabs-top.tabs-at-edge#browser.win:not(.fullscreen,.disable-titlebar) #header{min-height:calc((32px + var(--densityGap) * 2) / var(--uiZoomLevel))}#tabs-tabbar-container.top{padding-top:calc(5px / var(--uiZoomLevel))}.tabs-top#browser.win:not(.fullscreen,.disable-titlebar) #header{min-height:calc(36px / var(--uiZoomLevel))}.tab.active.active::after,.tab.active.active::before{display:none!important}.tabs-top:not(.density-on) #tabs-tabbar-container:not(:has(#tabs-subcontainer)) #tabs-container .tab.active,.tabs-bottom:not(.density-on) #tabs-tabbar-container:not(:has(#tabs-subcontainer)) #tabs-container .tab.active,.tabs-top:not(.density-on) #tabs-subcontainer .tab.active,.tabs-bottom:not(.density-on) #tabs-subcontainer .tab.active{height:calc(var(--Height))}#tabs-container.left .tab-strip,#tabs-container.right .tab-strip{padding:1px}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tab.active.active{color:var(--colorFgIntense);background:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tab.active.active{background:var(--colorAccentBg);color:var(--colorImageFg,var(--colorFg))}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tab.active.active:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorAccentBgDarker),var(--colorAccentBg),var(--colorAccentBgDarker));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.4s infinite linear}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tab.active.active:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorAccentBgDarker),var(--colorAccentBgFadedMore),var(--colorAccentBgDarker));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.6s infinite linear}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tab:not(.active):hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlphaBlur));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.4s infinite linear}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .tab:not(.active):hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorHighlightBgDark),var(--colorHighlightBgFaded),var(--colorHighlightBgDark));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.6s infinite linear}.color-behind-tabs-on.tabs-bottom footer #tabs-tabbar-container,.color-behind-tabs-on.tabs-bottom footer > .toolbar-statusbar{color:var(--colorFg,var(--colorAccentFg))}.transparent-tabbar.tabs-bottom footer{--colorimagefg:var(--colorImageBottomFg);--colorimagefgheaviest:var(--colorImageBottomFgAlphaHeavy);--colorimagebg:var(--colorImageBottomBg);--colorimagebgalpha:var(--colorImageBottomBgAlpha);--colorimagebgalphaheavy:var(--colorImageBottomBgAlphaHeavy)}.theme-dark.address-top.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .mainbar,.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on.theme-dark.address-bottom .mainbar{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)}.theme-light.address-top.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .mainbar,.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on.theme-light.address-bottom .mainbar{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)}.theme-dark.address-top .mainbar,.theme-dark.address-bottom .mainbar{border:inset 0 0 0 var(--colorBgDark)}.theme-light.address-top .mainbar,.theme-light.address-bottom .mainbar{border:inset 0 0 0 var(--colorBgDark)}.theme-dark.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .mainbar{color:var(--colorFg)}.theme-light.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .mainbar{color:var(--colorFg)}.SearchField:focus-within,.UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within{outline:2px solid transparent!important}.UrlBar-AddressField,.UrlBar-SearchField,.mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .SearchField-Popup .SearchField{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorAccentBgFadedMore),transparent 100%)}.UrlBar-AddressField:hover,.UrlBar-SearchField:hover,.mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .SearchField-Popup .SearchField:hover{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorHighlightBgAlpha),transparent 0%)}.UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within,.UrlBar-SearchField:focus-within,.mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .SearchField-Popup .SearchField:focus-within{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorAccentBgFadedMore),transparent 50%)}.UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .observer .UrlField input,.UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .UrlField .UrlFragment-Wrapper{padding-top:1px!important}.UrlBar-AddressField,.SearchField,.SearchField-Popup{color:var(--colorFgIntense)}.BookmarkButton .button-on .bookmark-animated-fill{fill:var(--colorFg)!important}.toolbar-insideinput > .button-toolbar button:hover:not(.button-pressed),.UrlBar-AddressField .BookmarkButton.BookmarkButton:hover{border-radius:var(--radiusCap)}.UrlBar-AddressField .BookmarkButton > .button-toolbar button:hover{background-color:transparent!important}.OmniDropdown{background-color:var(--colorBgAlpha);color:var(--colorFg)}.theme-dark .startpage .startpage-navigation{min-height:40px;background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%);box-shadow:none}.theme-light .startpage .startpage-navigation{min-height:40px;background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%);box-shadow:none}.startpage .startpage-navigation .startpage-navigation-group:not(:empty) + .startpage-navigation-group{border-left:unset}.address-top .startpage .startpage-navigation,#browser.bookmark-top .startpage .startpage-navigation{margin:1px 1px 0!important;border:1px 1px 0 1px var(--radiusCap)}#browser:not(.address-top) .startpage .startpage-navigation{margin:0}.SpeedDialView-Settings.navigation-title{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBg),transparent 20%);backdrop-filter:blur(5px)}.SpeedDialView-Settings.navigation-title{top:42px}.theme-dark#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .SpeedDial{color:var(--colorImageFg,var(--colorFg));background:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)}.theme-light#browser.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .SpeedDial{color:var(--colorImageFg,var(--colorFg));background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorAccentBg),transparent 0%)}#browser.theme-dark.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .SpeedDial:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlphaBlur));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.4s infinite linear}#browser.theme-light.transparent-tabbar.color-behind-tabs-on .SpeedDial:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorHighlightBgDark),var(--colorHighlightBgFaded),var(--colorHighlightBgDark));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.6s infinite linear}.theme-dark #panels-container,.theme-light #panels-container{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)!important;border-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)!important}#panels-container.overlay .panel-group{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBg),transparent 20%);backdrop-filter:blur(5px)}#panels-container.left:not(.icons) .panel-group,#panels-container.left.icons:not(:has(.SlideBar)){border-right:0 solid transparent}.theme-dark #footer,.theme-light #footer{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)!important}.page-zoom-controls{color:var(--colorFg)}.page-zoom-controls input[type="range"]{background-color:var(--colorFg);height:2px}.page-zoom-controls input[type="range"]::-webkit-slider-thumb{border-color:var(--colorFg);width:10px;height:10px;transform:rotateZ(45deg)}#browser:not(.tabs-bottom) footer#footer{border-top:0 solid var(--colorBorder)}.StatusInfo{display:none}#browser:not(.address-top) > #header{box-shadow:none!important}.theme-dark #header{color:var(--colorFg)!important}#browser:not(.tabs-top) #header{background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorBgAlphaBlur),transparent 10%)}.bookmark-bar{color:var(--colorImageFg)!important}.theme-dark .bookmark-bar,.theme-light .bookmark-bar{border:none;background-color:color-mix(in srgb,var(--colorAccentBgDark),transparent 10%)}.bookmark-bar button{background-color:transparent!important}.theme-dark .bookmark-bar button:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlpha),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlpha));background-size:400% 400%!important;animation:animate_gradient 1.4s infinite linear}.theme-light .bookmark-bar button:hover{background:linear-gradient(-90deg,var(--colorBgAlpha),var(--colorFgAlpha),var(--colorBgAlpha));background-size:400% 400%;animation:animate_gradient 1.4s infinite linear}.color-behind-tabs-on.tabs-bottom footer #tabs-tabbar-container,.color-behind-tabs-on.tabs-bottom footer > .toolbar-statusbar{color:var(--colorFg,var(--colorAccentFg))}.transparent-tabbar.tabs-bottom footer{--colorimagefg:var(--colorImageBottomFg);--colorimagefgheaviest:var(--colorImageBottomFgAlphaHeavy);--colorimagebg:var(--colorImageBottomBg);--colorimagebgalpha:var(--colorImageBottomBgAlpha);--colorimagebgalphaheavy:var(--colorImageBottomBgAlphaHeavy)}
@bryk, nice Theme, but please in english in the international forum.
I did it for myself.
There are a lot of changes, but you can decide for yourself whether you like it or not. Transparency and rounding are configured in the browser's theme editor itself. I tried to make everything work in all modes. In general, we check in practice.
I use it with this theme: https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/nV6vpKLDldN
@Catweazle
Ok. Corrected.
sjudenim Supporters
Looks good, thanks for sharing
Updated for 7.5
Support for dark and light themes.
Other changes...