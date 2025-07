Thanks @ DoctorG , it worked.

For future's sake, here is what happened:

My Vivaldi Sync Problem and How I Fixed It

The Problem I Faced

I was experiencing synchronization issues with my Vivaldi browser. Looking at the logs, I could see HTTP 408 (timeout) errors whenever my browser tried to connect to bifrost.vivaldi.com.

What I Discovered

After capturing Wireshark dumps, I identified the exact issue:

Larger packets (1460+ bytes) were being dropped Multiple TCP retransmissions were happening without success My connections were constantly being reset (RST) or timing out

This behavior indicated a packet fragmentation problem - large packets needed to be fragmented, but my firewall was blocking the ICMP "Fragmentation Needed" messages.

Finding the Root Cause

I found that my issue was identical to what user "nafmo" described in the Vivaldi forum - my firewall was blocking ICMP type 3, code 4 (Fragmentation Needed) messages, preventing large packets from being transmitted correctly to the sync server.

How I Fixed It

I reduced the MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit) on my network interface using (after creating a rule in my firewall seemed to fail):

netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "Interface Name" mtu=1400 store=persistent

(needs to restart the pc)

This solution:

Prevented large packets from needing fragmentation Bypassed the need for ICMP fragmentation messages Allowed my Vivaldi sync to function normally

The Results

The solution worked perfectly! My synchronization issues were resolved, and Vivaldi now connects properly to the bifrost.vivaldi.com server without any timeout errors.

What I Learned

Initially, I thought I might need to disable TLS 1.3 Kyber ( vivaldi:flags/#enable-tls13-kyber ) as some forum users suggested. However, after implementing the MTU fix, this flag modification proved unnecessary. My browser now works correctly with the default TLS settings, confirming that my issue was purely related to network packet fragmentation and not to the TLS protocol.

