-
When I first start up Vivaldi, I am receiving more than one login popup windows.
I cancel the dialog(s), and eventually they stop. I don't think I have had to dismiss more than 5 of these popups before they stop.
Is there a way to get rid of these popups, or are they of value?
-
I have the same problem like you and in my opinion the update to vivaldi 7.4 doesn't solve the problem as is announced in the release log.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107827/problems-with-normally-usage-of-free-protonvpn
-
It occurs furthermore. Will you fix this problem?