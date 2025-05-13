@kraftbj Hi - I have to assume you're talking about the custom thumbnails, speed dials are just bookmarks and already in sync.

In theory you should be able to copy the folder SyncedFiles from your profile dir onto another profile and it should use the same thumbnails for the bookmarks.

You might also be able to use some sync program to keep these folders in sync.

I assume that this folder will be synced at some point, they just haven't coded it yet.