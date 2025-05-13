Workarounds to sync the Dashboard / Speed Dial icons?
It looks like the Speed Dial icons and the Dashboards aren't synced. Are there any workarounds, even if manual, to bring those things over between two machines?
I don't edit my Dashboards or Speed Dial icons every often, but would be nice not having to totally recreate it on each machine. A manual export/import would be acceptable.
Are there any ways to make this happen or force Sync to do something in this regard?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@kraftbj Hi - I have to assume you're talking about the custom thumbnails, speed dials are just bookmarks and already in sync.
In theory you should be able to copy the folder
SyncedFilesfrom your profile dir onto another profile and it should use the same thumbnails for the bookmarks.
You might also be able to use some sync program to keep these folders in sync.
I assume that this folder will be synced at some point, they just haven't coded it yet.
The automatically generated thumbs are in
VivaldiThumbnailsbut these should just be regenerated anyway.