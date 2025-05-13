vivaldi-stable not loading even after reinstallation (Endeavouros KDE).
Hello,
Seeing that Vivaldi was no longer loading, I reinstalled it several times after clearing its cache, and the problem persists.
I have two journals (.txt) created by "journalctl -k -b -0" and "journalctl -b -0" respectively, but I don't know how to send them to you.
Can you help me? Thank you.
@DoctorG ,
The files can be downloaded here "https://limewire.com/?referrer=pq7i8xx7p2".
Thank you.
@jcag said in vivaldi-stable not loading even after reinstallation (Endeavouros KDE).:
Your download is not public access?
@DoctorG
Excuse me, please, I'm not used to Fileio.
I made the 2 files public.
https://limewire.com/?referrer=pq7i8xx7p2
@jcag I guess you need a different upload service without the need of login for others.
⇒ https://pastebin.com
@DoctorG
I think this time I understood FileIO: here is the download link:
https://limewire.com/d/m7JXg#ooInwa6XKG
The problem appears to be due to a bug in the KDE update of 2025-05-12.
https://discuss.kde.org/t/12-05-2025-kde-updates-can-break-chromium-base-programs/34195
Thank you very much for your time