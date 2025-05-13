Multiple Date Widgets
-
Did a search for widgets and didn't anything like this. Might have missed it, sorry.
I like the widgets, and see that I can have more than one Bookmarks Widget, which is great.
What I would like is the ability to have more than one Date Widget. Why? Some of us live in one place and watch sports from another ( I live in USA and watch mostly European Football ). Or have family overseas, as I do.
Would be nice to have a second Date Widget so I can see the time at the other place. I have such a widget on my Windows Desktop, but would rather have it on my Start Page. A small thing, maybe ?
-
@Upminster Not trying to say this isn't needed or a good request... but this website might help you out in the meantime
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider creating a custom clock here Free Clocks for Your Website and then:
- copy the
iframeelement's
srcattribute, i.e. everything between the quotes as highlighted below:
- add a Webpage widget and paste into URL field
Result of above with two Webpage widgets:
Alternatively create a local HTML document containing complete content of HTML code for clock to show multiple time zones in a Webpage widget. For example:
- copy the
-
Thank you. I will give that a try !
Done. It works. Thanks !