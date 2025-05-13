Did a search for widgets and didn't anything like this. Might have missed it, sorry.

I like the widgets, and see that I can have more than one Bookmarks Widget, which is great.

What I would like is the ability to have more than one Date Widget. Why? Some of us live in one place and watch sports from another ( I live in USA and watch mostly European Football ). Or have family overseas, as I do.

Would be nice to have a second Date Widget so I can see the time at the other place. I have such a widget on my Windows Desktop, but would rather have it on my Start Page. A small thing, maybe ?