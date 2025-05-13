Hi all,

Being an old Opera user back in the good old days, I'm looking into permanently switching to Vivaldi from Chrome, but there's one issue that keeps bugging me that I can't get my head around, and it makes it unbearable to experience daily.

FWIW, I'm using MB Air 15", M3, Sequoia 15.5, tested on two separate machines, happens consistently on both, but not with 100 % accuracy, let's say it happens 60-70 % of the times I open new tabs.

Clean installations, also tested with new Mac user profiles, still happens.

To reproduce, press CMT+T to open a new tab, then IMMEDIATELY proceed to type in an address, e.g. cnn.com. Usually, some of the first characters won't be typed, I usually see "n.com" or ".com" and not the whole address.

I guess I type faster than the average user, but it would surprise me if others don't see this as well …?

Any ideas what could fix this? Maybe it's even a known issue …?

Thanks in advance!