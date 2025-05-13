"Press and Hold" Challenge
Have tried to google my way to solution with no luck...so thought i would try here...
Is there a workaround solution to the pesky "Press and Hold" challenge that have been occurring on mostly newspaper web sites?.....For some unknown reason don't get the challenge with FF browser....but VIv always has the popup.....Have tried private window and disabling javascript with no luck......problem sites listed below..any guidance appreciated...TIA
https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/local/
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/
https://www.expressnews.com/news/
7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Win11
Pesala Ambassador
@douglas9 What do you mean by the “Press and Hold challenge”?
The link below gives best explanation.......
https://www.zenrows.com/blog/please-verify-you-are-human#what-is-verify-you-are-human
@douglas9 said in "Press and Hold" Challenge:
Outdated version, please update. That could be a reason why some sites nags you to prove that you are human.
mib2berlin Soprano
@douglas9
Hi, never saw the "Press and hold" window and I don't get it on the pages you liked.
I always get captchas if I enable the Vivaldi/Proton VPN, do you use it or another VPN service?
Thanks for reply....but have tried it with ADG/VPN enabled/disabled but with same results......However sites work fine with FF with ADG/VPN on/off....doesn't make any diferrence....guess will just live with it.....
@douglas9 Could be a server-sided protection, caused by browser privacy extension changing browser id (user-agent) or client IP or browser-sided Javascript blocks or other permissions.
Sometimes the detection for "human action" is erroneous.
mib2berlin Soprano
@douglas9
Can you test this with other Chromium browsers, Firefox is completely different.
@douglas9 On the new sites I do not get such nagging pages to prove i am a human.