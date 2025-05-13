Vivaldi 7.4 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3684.24/25
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 7.4 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
First!
-
Second
-
Linu74 Ambassador
Third
-
4th ️ ️ ️ ️
Nice, i will install Stable and upgrade, when i come home.
-
Address bar is still broken (VB-116556). Even worse, it seems to sometimes use autocomplete even when there's not a match (I typed 172.16.255.29 to the address bar, and Vivaldi tried opening http://172.16.255.25 instead).
-
@ender85
Hi, your report is not even confirmed, I added some tags.
If I find some time I can test it in the evining hours, to busy at moment.
Cheers, mib
-
williamscaleba
Noticed this issue: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1klarp2/prefer_system_color_broken_when_accent_color_is/
Not sure if exclusive to snapshot or in stable.
-
9th updated
-
@ender85
I still can't reproduce the bug following your description in the report, clean profile.
Settings changed to your description.
For example, type IP, open a new tab or use the same, type the IP again, delete last digit, type last digit again, enter open the IP.
This thread can be closed tomorrow, please open a new one for further discussion.
-
-
@ender85: Since this omnibox debacle started I've resorted to enabling autocomplete to at least get a clear visual indication where I'll end up.
-
@mib2berlin: The IP needs to be accessible. Clean profile, disable autocomplete, enter "http://10.1.1.22:5000", close tab, new tab, enter "http://10.1.1.2" takes me to .22:5000. (Both are valid HTTPds on my network, typing .11 (non-httpd) and then .1 (valid) takes me, correctly, to .1)
Typing 10.1.1.22 and erasing the last digit gets me to the expected .2, same with typing just .2 and pressing escape before enter.
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
Please fix this regression before the Stable release. It is a significant usability issue.
VB-115686 Search Field of Settings Dialog does not have focus on opening (28/3/2025)
-
@Pesala
Hi, this doesn't happen with settings as tab?
The developers started to investigate a few minutes ago!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Correct. It only affects the Settings Dialog, which is the default for all new users.
-
@williamscaleba Please read "Help us to reproduce the issue" carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
williamscaleba
@DoctorG Thanks VB-117043
-
@williamscaleba I confirmed it now in bug tracker.