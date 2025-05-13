Solved Annoyance: RAM usage tooltip doesn't go away and covers vital area while typing
How can I disable the tooltip that appears over the tab showing the Current RAM?
it is the most annoying thing.. for anyone that doesn't find it annoying I would say you probably do not have tabs set to bottom.
when your tabs are on the bottom it pops up a lot and then covers part of the text you are trying to read at the bottom of the web page (like when you have an edit box at the bottom to write something, then you can't see what you are typing.. and often the thing stays there without disappearing and you have to then move your mouse around to get rid of it)
I have this problem often as I use certain web pages where I need to type at the bottom
@dalinar
Hi, disable it:
I thought that was what I was looking for but the tooltip is still there , just doesn't show the memory usage.
so to be clear. the annoyance is the popup tooltip thing (especially when it gets stuck and does not disappaer).. not the RAM.. I mentioned the RAM so people knew what I was talking about.
@dalinar So this problem isn’t solved yet, then?
I have seen the persistent thumbnail popups sometimes.
@Pesala I don't think so.. I only just turned off the ram display yeterday after someone mentioned it but I doubt that would affect the behaviour of the window it is displayed within.
I use a lot of AI model web sites for different things so I can't remember right now which one it is where you type text at the bottom, maybe github copilot.. anyhow when this window gets stuck open when you're typing there it is extremely annoying as you can't see what you are typing completely.. even if it doesn't get stuck open it is still annoying when you are typing in an edit box at the bottom of a web page.
That’s what I thought; so you should unmark @mib2berlin’s post as the correct solution, to display the topic as Unsolved.
@dalinar
If the popups doesn't disappear this is a bug, to my knowledge this is fixed internally.
It happens only with tabs at bottom.
So I just miss understood your thread title.
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS tooltip for tab show document title when following options are deselected:
but your screenshot shows document title and URL. Is it possible a customisation is causing the issue?
Does the issue occur under a new or Guest profile?
forget about my complaint.. I see now how it is happening so i don't think there is a fix or it is even a bug.. it is just an annoyance
I think what happens is when I am typing in an edit box near the bottom of the page, and I move the mouse.. it hovers over the bottom tab, blocking the text i'm typing.. and then i have to back to the mouse and move it out of the way... that is the annoyance.. but the tooltip won't just timeout.. as long as the mouse pointer is sitting on the tab.. that is why it is annoying..
@dalinar I've seen something like this in the past. I just move the mouse over the "pop-up" and it goes away. Apologies if you've already tried this or it can't be done here...
yojimbo274064400
Consider if the following is an appropriate workaround for the annoyance:
- go to
vivaldi:experiments
- enable Experimental Features Allow CSS modifications, as highlighted below:
- go to Setting > Appearance, select Select Folder …
- create a new folder into which your CSS modification files will be placed
- in the new folder, create a new file with a file extension of .css and containing the following:
#vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item { display: none !important; }
- restart Vivaldi and confirm tab tooltip are no longer displayed
NB to disable the modification either move the file out of its folder or change its file extension and then restart Vivaldi
