How can I disable the tooltip that appears over the tab showing the Current RAM?

it is the most annoying thing.. for anyone that doesn't find it annoying I would say you probably do not have tabs set to bottom.

when your tabs are on the bottom it pops up a lot and then covers part of the text you are trying to read at the bottom of the web page (like when you have an edit box at the bottom to write something, then you can't see what you are typing.. and often the thing stays there without disappearing and you have to then move your mouse around to get rid of it)

I have this problem often as I use certain web pages where I need to type at the bottom