Tab bar redesign and background audio playback – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3687.22
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot introduces a new tab bar design and an option to allow playing the audio in the background.
Hello, do you think you could start using tags in the RSS feeds to differentiate iOS/Android/Desktop?
Then one could easily use filters to hide the platforms one does not use (iOS in my case, but different for others).
2nd updated, the background audio will be useful for many
@ahojo wanna see new UI .
Anybody else please post new Feature.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@felagund You can already follow these as separate feeds:
@thomasp Yeah. But turns out you do use tags, I just had the filtering wrong. When I filter "IOS releases", it disappears from the main blog :-).
snapshot 7.3691.4 rolling out in testflight
