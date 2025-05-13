Rounded Tabs + Auto-Hide Side Panel in Vivaldi (Custom CSS) All window sizes supported
Thunderboltz18
I've customized Vivaldi's UI with Custom CSS to achieve a clean and minimal experience with:
Rounded tabs for a sleek look
Auto-hide side panel, always accessible on hover (regardless of window size)
Fully compatible with Vivaldi’s custom UI system
How to Enable Custom CSS in Vivaldi
Go to: vivaldi://experiments
Enable: Allow for CSS Modifications
Go to: vivaldi://settings/appearance/
Enable: Custom UI Modifications
Create this folder if it doesn’t exist:
Inside that folder, create or edit custom.css and paste the following:
code_text
.tab { border-radius: 100px!important; /* Adjust this value for more/less rounding / / Adjust padding to control tab size / height: 28px !important; / Adjust margin between tabs / width: 50px !important; / Adjust this value as needed / / Center text horizontally and vertically / display: flex; align-items: center; / Vertical centering / justify-content: center; / Horizontal centering / text-align: center; / Text alignment / } .tab.tab-group { background-color: #FFD700 !important; / Example: gold background / border: 1px solid #E6B800 !important; / Optional: border color / color: black !important; / Tab text color */ } /* Hover effect on tabs / .tab:hover { background-color: #2a2727 !important; / Hover background color / } .UrlBar, .addressfield { background-color: transparent !important; backdrop-filter: blur(6px)!important; / Optional: adds blur to what's behind / -webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(6px)!important; / For compatibility / border: none !important; } #status_info { font-size: 11px; opacity: 0.7; }/ Default collapsed panel */ div#panels-container { width: 1px !important; position: absolute !important; opacity: 0; z-index: 9999; transition: 0.15s ease; } /* When the window width is less than 1200px (windowed mode) / @media (max-width: 1200px) { div#panels-container:hover, div#panels-container:has(#panels:hover, button:hover) { width: 35px !important; opacity: 1 !important; } / Optional: Change styles for smaller window size / div#panels-container { width: 35px !important; } } / When the window width is more than 1200px (simulate fullscreen or wide window) / @media (min-width: 1201px) { div#panels-container { opacity: 0; width: 1px !important; } / Expand with hover when window is larger (to simulate the full-screen behavior) */ div#panels-container:hover, div#panels-container:has(#panels:hover, button:hover) { width: 35px !important; opacity: 1 !important; } }
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thunderboltz18
Hi and thank you for the mod.
Please edit your post, select the code and put it into the code tag with the </> button.
The readability is better and include a copy button.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for your suggestion. I have uploaded the code in a proper format. Please give an upvote if you like
Please help. The code does nothing at all.
I already inserted the code to custom.css and put it inside a folder named Autotab in the root of my D drive. I point the custom ui modification to that location.
@Partogi
Hi, I am not sure if it work from a different partition.
I am on Linux at moment, have to test this on Windows.
Just move the file to Documents or something and test this.
The code is still working for me.
@Partogi, check if the Vivaldi custom CSS is enabled as mentioned above , and check your folder position
I tried on Mac but this time it's in Downloads folder. Still the same.
@Partogi
Hi, do you may think this is for the web panels?
The mod is for tabs on the left.
Everything is bad, friend. You need to check in all possible modes.
We all use the browser differently.
- How to open the sidebar if the window is not full screen?
- Settings / Appearance / Normal mode - The sidebar becomes smaller than it should be, and the icons are not centered.
- Settings / Sidebar / Show switcher - The icons are not centered.
- The rounding of the tabs should match all elements and be controlled from the theme editor. For example, a variable: "border-radius: var(--radiusCap);"
-
@mib2berlin Yes, I'm aware of that.
Currently I'm using tovifun autotab from github. It works well but sometimes although rare, it glitched.
But the css method from this thread doesn't work at all. I tried on both Windows and Mac.
@Partogi
This is on Linux but I have it running on Windows 11 either.
Did you re/moved the tovifun autotab file from the CSS folder?
@Partogi, check this code. If it works on your system
code_text ```/* === Rounded Tabs === */ .tab { border-radius: 100px !important; height: 28px !important; width: 50px !important; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; text-align: center; } .tab.tab-group { background-color: #FFD700 !important; border: 1px solid #E6B800 !important; color: black !important; } .tab:hover { background-color: #2a2727 !important; } /* === Transparent Address Bar === */ .UrlBar, .addressfield { background-color: transparent !important; backdrop-filter: blur(6px) !important; -webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(6px) !important; border: none !important; } #status_info { font-size: 11px; opacity: 0.7; } /* === Auto-Hide Side Panel (Works in All Window Modes + Fullscreen) === */ /* Base state */ #panels-container { width: 1px !important; opacity: 0; position: absolute !important; z-index: 9999; transition: width 0.25s ease, opacity 0.25s ease; overflow: hidden; pointer-events: auto !important; /* Ensures hover works in fullscreen */ } /* Expand when hovered */ #panels-container:hover, #panels-container:has(#panels:hover, button:hover) { width: 35px !important; opacity: 1 !important; } /* Optional: always show in tiny window widths */ @media (max-width: 600px) { #panels-container { width: 35px !important; opacity: 1 !important; } }
It still doesn't work.
By the way, what is this code_text for? Do I need to put it in the .css also?
benjaminbojko
Thanks! This version worked for me to auto-hide panels with a smooth transition:
/* Variables */ :root { --fullscreen-collapsed-width: 1px; --normal-collapsed-width: 16px; --switch-width: 41px; --panel-group-width: 481px; --panel-combined-width: calc(var(--panel-group-width) + var(--switch-width)); --panel-transition-duration: 0.15s; } /* Base state */ #panels-container { position: absolute !important; z-index: 9999; transition: width var(--panel-transition-duration) ease-in, opacity var(--panel-transition-duration) ease-in !important; pointer-events: auto !important; /* Ensures hover works in fullscreen */ width: var(--fullscreen-collapsed-width) !important; opacity: 0 !important; overflow: hidden !important; } /* Expand when hovered */ #panels-container:hover, /* Stay open on hover */ #panels-container:focus, /* Stay open on container focus / until clicking outside */ #panels-container:focus-within /* Stay open on child focus / until clicking outside */ { transition-timing-function: ease-out !important; opacity: 0.99999 !important; /* value of 1.0 causes flickering */ width: var(--panel-combined-width) !important; } /* Increase hover area when not maximized/fullscreen */ #browser:not(.maximized) #panels-container:not(:hover) { width: var(--normal-collapsed-width) !important; }
With the following panels settings: