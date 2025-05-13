last edited by Thunderboltz18

I've customized Vivaldi's UI with Custom CSS to achieve a clean and minimal experience with:

Rounded tabs for a sleek look

Auto-hide side panel, always accessible on hover (regardless of window size)

Fully compatible with Vivaldi’s custom UI system

How to Enable Custom CSS in Vivaldi

Go to: vivaldi://experiments

Enable: Allow for CSS Modifications

Go to: vivaldi://settings/appearance/

Enable: Custom UI Modifications

Create this folder if it doesn’t exist:

Inside that folder, create or edit custom.css and paste the following:

