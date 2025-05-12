Can't get to some websites anymore
For at least the last 2 months now I am unable to access some websites that I can access with Brave, Chrome and Firefox without any problems. Even if I turn off ALL blocking of ads and trackers some give me error messages.
I am accessing Canadian websites from a Canadian IP address.
ratemds.com says that their site is not available from "my country". All other browsers connect without any issues.
Two other ones, build.ca and homedepot.ca, tell me I have "no permission" to access their site and then refer to something called "errors.edgesuite.net", whatever that is.
What has changed and does anyone else have such problems, as I doubt I am the only one. I will stop using Vivaldi as it now is hit or miss and I have no patience for this. If the other browsers get to access these sites, Vivaldi should be able to as well.
Hope this is a simple fix.
Pesala Ambassador
@kosimek Have you enable VPN?
No VPN. Using my normal ISP IP address
This is Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 on Windows 11 Pro connected over Cyberport VPN to Canada, Montreal.
I know this doesn't really help you but it is not a Vivaldi issue.
Please test it in a Guest Profile.
@mib2berlin - You can't reach it because I assume, going by your handle, you may be located in Germany, so that would be no surprise. Mine is a Canadian IP address (not through a VPN) and I can access it from any other browser.
Btw, how did you attach the image. Can't find any way to attach a screenshot I made.
No paperclip to be seen anywhere and no description when hovering over the icons on the reply window.
Thanks for letting me know.
@kosimek Are you totally sure of that ? Mib tested with a canadian IP with VPN and he correctly entered in all the sites (so the issue is not the browser).
Please check here if you IP is correctly a canadian one: https://www.whatismyip.com
Also, check if you didn't enable the vpn by mistake: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/proton-vpn-for-vivaldi/#Stop_using_VPN
Some extensions might send wrong informations to the sites. So we should know which ones are you using, if any.
Also did you try guest mode as suggested? https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/
@kosimek
Maybe you don't see my second post, I test with:
You can add images from the clipboard or with the small picture icon next to the smiley one.
Thanks for the image clarification.
My VPN is not active, I checked the IP address, it is the one assigned by my Canadian ISP.
If it was not, the other browsers would have given me the same response, but they did not. They just show the website in question.
@kosimek ok then... another thing you may try is to purge site data while on the site.
- in urlbar
- cookies and site data
- manage on site device data
- remove stored things with icon
- reload tab
Vivaldi is set up to delete everything as soon as I log out. No history, no cookies, nothing.
@kosimek
Vivaldi have an own VPN service and it is mostly located in your country, please test in a guest profile.
Did just that and I get in okay as guest. That does not explain why I can't get in as myself.
What is the difference, which of my settings could it be objecting to?
I'll see if I can turn off the use of their VPN if that is possible.
-
I turned off the Proton VPN and all is good now. Would be nice of if they would warn one about that possible problem.
Thanks for your help guys. Cheers
I mean the one that Vivaldi uses, I use Cyberghost myself.