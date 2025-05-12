For at least the last 2 months now I am unable to access some websites that I can access with Brave, Chrome and Firefox without any problems. Even if I turn off ALL blocking of ads and trackers some give me error messages.

I am accessing Canadian websites from a Canadian IP address.

ratemds.com says that their site is not available from "my country". All other browsers connect without any issues.

Two other ones, build.ca and homedepot.ca, tell me I have "no permission" to access their site and then refer to something called "errors.edgesuite.net", whatever that is.

What has changed and does anyone else have such problems, as I doubt I am the only one. I will stop using Vivaldi as it now is hit or miss and I have no patience for this. If the other browsers get to access these sites, Vivaldi should be able to as well.

Hope this is a simple fix.