"dead bird" glitch on neowin.net website
This problem usually occurs frequently, but randomly. When this error occurs, a .dmp file is created in the C:\Users\cleuton\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports folder.
vivaldi 7.3
w11
I'll be curious what's causing that (an extension?) because I'm there practically every day and haven't seen it happen (on Windows too).
Pesala Ambassador
@cleuton4k I just checked it out with the latest Snapshot. Too soon to come to any conclusions, but it didn’t crash for me on Windows 10.
If you add your OS and Vivaldi versions to your forum signature, it will save us asking.
Try the Trouble-shooting steps.
@Pesala I would like someone who knows how to analyze .dmp files, it would be much easier to determine the cause of the problem, instead of trying several different methods that may not lead to anything, because as I said it happens frequently, but randomly.
mib2berlin Soprano
@cleuton4k
Hi, you need developer tools and developer knowledge to analyze .dmp files.
You use plenty of Chrome extensions, each can do this.
Create a second Profile, don't change or install anything and I bet you cant reproduce it.
I opened the page 25 times now and don't get any dead birds.
Or you report it to the bug tracker and upload 2-3 .dmp files.
But this make only sense if other users can reproduce it.