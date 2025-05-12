Home page bookmark problem
-
Hello. I don't know how to explain this problem. When I click on a bookmark on the home page, the search bar remains selected.
I clicked on the YouTube bookmark, then in the search bar at the top, the text youtube.com remains selected and blue.
How do I solve this? Is there a solution for this in the settings? I hope I could explain it.
-
@rRenai Known and reported bug.
To get rid of the issue. you need to click on the icon of the speed dial entry, not on the padding around the icon or speed dial title.
-
@rRenai Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
yojimbo274064400
@rRenai said in Home page bookmark problem:
⋮
I clicked on the YouTube bookmark, then in the search bar at the top, the text youtube.com remains selected and blue.
How do I solve this? Is there a solution for this in the settings? I hope I could explain it.
To stop the content from being automatically selected consider:
- deselecting Settings > Address Bar > Select Address on Activation
- selecting Settings > Address Bar > Show Full Address to ensure cursor is located at position where clicked
as highlighted below: