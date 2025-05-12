Videos and tabs in the browser start to be produced at 30 fps(it feels)
-
Kastromovskiy
The problem itself: at some point, videos and pages start loading at 30 fps.
RAM and processor are idle.
I disabled all extensions (there are only two of them: plasma integration and noname vpn) It didn't help
At the same time, all videos and page on youtube(No in full-screen) - 30 fps. but when I go into full-screen video - about 15 (?) fps
Restarting the browser helps
I translate with the help of a translator
Browser version: 7.3.3635.12-1
OS: Manjaro 25.0.1 Zetar
Parts: 180hz monitor
6700xt(Mesa 2.5.0.4-arch1.1)
i5-11400f
16gb ram
chrome://flags - all default
Web pages>hardware acceleration On
I turned off the blocking of tracking and advertising, it did not help
-
@Kastromovskiy Try to Settings → Appearance → disable Use Animation
-
Kastromovskiy
Helped! Thank you!