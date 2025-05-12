What does plus symbol on tab mean?
Some of my tabs have a '+' symbol. What does this mean? The same URL opened in another browser does not have this symbol, so I am guessing it is put there by Vivaldi.
Thanks
@cfmartin That is the badge for number of notifications (i guess for new entries) in tab title of webpage, if greater as 99 there is a +.
@DoctorG
Great, thanks for that clarification. As I say, it does not appear in Edge, so it is a (useful) feature of Vivaldi
@cfmartin Not in Edge, because is a Vivaldi-only feature.
And in case someone didn't want it, yes it can be turned off in Settings.