acer.com website won't work in Vivaldi
Everytime I try accesing the acer.com in Vivaldi, it gives me the error that the website can't be reached, while on other browsers there is no such thing. Why? Any solution?
@pilis3 Issue can be cause by strict ad and tracker blocking.
Please disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
If you use a ad/tracker-blocker extension, disable for the site.
Try to clear cookies and force reload with Ctrl+F5.
PS: I can not reproduce the issue with 7.3.3635.12 Win 11
I did right now a reinstall of Vivaldi and it seems it got fixed, but on mobile, it doesn't (AdGuard is off, Vivaldi's ad-blocker is off too):
Here is also a recording from my phone:
https://files.catbox.moe/69age6.mp4
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@pilis3 The actual error message is this:
Basically, something went wrong with the HTTP/2 connection to the site.
Could be anything really: VPN, proxy, firewall, cache, bad DNS etc...
I doubt a reinstall fixed anything, more likely a clear of cache/cookies or DNS cache would resolve it. There's rarely if ever any point in doing a browser reinstall, unless you also delete your profile, in which case you'll start with a clean profile.
I see it got fixed now also on mobile, I'll come back in case it doesn't work again.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@pilis3 With the WWW, the best thing to do is often simply wait. No need to reinstall a browser just because some site fails
Clearly =)))))
But it's a good idea to have other browsers installed, because as I said, when I had this issue on other browsers it worked just fine, it was kinda weird.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@pilis3 Browsers rely on cache a lot, to speed things up.
So you encounter an issue in a browser, and something has gone wrong with the cached DNS for instance. Then you jump to another browser, and it works because that browser does not have the cache since you have not used it for some time. It's not really weird, it's just that browsers and websites sometimes fail.
Everything usually has an explanation even if it's not obvious.
pilis3 Translator
Quite useful info :)))