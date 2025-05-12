This is a simple mod to resize the hitboxes of the top-right corner buttons.

See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99165 and https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107257.

Create a blank css file for the mod anywhere you want. You can do for example /home/YOU/Documents/vivaldimods/topcornerbuttons.css . Using ~/.config/vivaldi/ is not recommended because Vivaldi updates can modify the content of this folder and lose your file. Type "vivaldi:experiments" in the address bar and check "Allow CSS modifications" Go in the browser settings, appearance section, and add the folder path to "user interface modification" Add the text below to your css file and save it Done! Restart your browser.

.window-buttongroup { top: 0 !important; right: 0 !important; } .window-buttongroup button { padding: 0 !important; margin: 0 !important; height: 31px !important; width: 30px !important; } button.window-minimize:hover, button.window-maximize:hover { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2) !important; } button.window-close:hover { background-color: rgba(240, 16, 32, 0.8) !important; }

With !important everywhere just to make sure they override Vivaldi's defaults, and some extra hover effects.

You can change the height and width values if needed. I use the "Opera Dark" theme with the Subtle icon set so 31 and 30 were the correct ones for me.

If you want this mod to take effect only when maximized, you can change the two first selectors:

#browser.maximized .window-buttongroup {...} #browser.maximized .window-buttongroup button {...}

This is my first time ever doing css, feel free to contribute if there's any better way to do this.