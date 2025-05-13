I currently have my "Close Tab Activation" setting to "Activate Right in Tab Order". This feels correct when I close a tab that is not the right-most tab in my tab stack, but feels very jarring when Vivaldi opens a tab from a separate tab stack after I close the right-most tab in my tab stack.

I would really like a feature that allows Vivaldi to "Activate" Right in Tab Order" when I close a tab, but always keep tab activation in the same tab stack. So, if I close the right-most tab in my tab stack, I want Vivaldi to activate the last (i.e. rightmost) remaining subtab in my tab stack. Only when I close the last tab in a tab stack should Vivaldi activate a tab in another tab stack.