After closing a tab, the next tab opened should always be in the subtab group
verdantfox
I currently have my "Close Tab Activation" setting to "Activate Right in Tab Order". This feels correct when I close a tab that is not the right-most tab in my tab stack, but feels very jarring when Vivaldi opens a tab from a separate tab stack after I close the right-most tab in my tab stack.
I would really like a feature that allows Vivaldi to "Activate" Right in Tab Order" when I close a tab, but always keep tab activation in the same tab stack. So, if I close the right-most tab in my tab stack, I want Vivaldi to activate the last (i.e. rightmost) remaining subtab in my tab stack. Only when I close the last tab in a tab stack should Vivaldi activate a tab in another tab stack.
Pesala Ambassador
@verdantfox Please vote for the existing request: Set Close Tab Activation Option to Last in Stack.
