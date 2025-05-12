Is it possible to set individual bookmark folders as "bookmark bar" and "speed dial"?

Currently, the corresponding property flag is always being synced for me...

Not sure, if it somehow works for speed dial.

But definitely it doesn't work for the bookmarks bar.

Background:

Recently I reorganised my bookmarks to establish the bookmark bar as the center (root) of my bookmarks. But I have two different roots: private and business.

As there are some intersections (mostly in access of knowledge), I included the bookmarks into sync. Today I stopped this, because the bookmarks bar is always switching...

Similar to this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89118/snycing-of-different-speed-dials/2?_=1747052132927