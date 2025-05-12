@Ruarí Ah yes the Vipera berus - lots of them around in spring

They're probably more scared of us then we are of them

But good to keep your distance and be wary when walking in woods.

Here's one I found dead on a road, poor thing had likely been run over by a car or bike.

Or I thought it was dead but when I picked it up with a stick it started moving so I just threw it out in the ditch