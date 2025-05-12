Copy Video Frame – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.22
In today’s snapshot, we fix up some an issue with UserJS extensions.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
First!
pilis3 Translator
You really cared about my suggestions, #RESPECT! ️
Can't wait for them to be available in stable version ^^
Thurd
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Chop-chop?
@pathduck: I cut that tree up. I was being manly with a chainsaw this weekend.
@pathduck: I also met a little friend but don't worry I did not cut him up. I found it kinda scary that he was in the area and the idea did flash over my mind if I am honest but instead I just scared him away. He was safe, even if I was not.
pilis3 Translator
Oh my.....
@Ruarí Ah yes the Vipera berus - lots of them around in spring
They're probably more scared of us then we are of them
But good to keep your distance and be wary when walking in woods.
Here's one I found dead on a road, poor thing had likely been run over by a car or bike.
Or I thought it was dead but when I picked it up with a stick it started moving so I just threw it out in the ditch
Pesala Ambassador
Regression (VB-112536) Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name is still not fixed since 16th December 2024.
(VB-97070) Panel Toggle button is on Navigation Toolbar, but on Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog (27th April 2023) Panel Toggle button is still shown on the Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog.
supermurs Supporters
Thank you for the new update, now the user scripts are working again!
No more YouTube Shorts, yay!
barbudo2005
YT Shorts with Adguard:
! YT Homepage - Hide the Shorts section youtube.com##[is-shorts] ! YT Menu - Hide the Shorts button www.youtube.com###guide [title="Shorts"], .ytd-mini-guide-entry-renderer[title="Shorts"] ! YT Search - Hide Shorts www.youtube.com##ytd-search ytd-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-video-renderer) ! YT Search and Channels - Hide the Shorts sections www.youtube.com##ytd-reel-shelf-renderer ! YT Channels - Hide the Shorts tab www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="channels"] [role="tab"]:nth-of-type(3):has-text(Shorts) ! YT Subscriptions - Hide Shorts - Grid View www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-grid-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-grid-video-renderer) ! YT Subscriptions - Hide Shorts - List View www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-item-section-renderer) ! YT Subscriptions - New Layout - Hide Shorts www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-rich-item-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-rich-item-renderer) ! YT Sidebar - Hide Shorts www.youtube.com###related ytd-compact-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-compact-video-renderer)
12th updated
Are those log files in the photo?
derDay Supporters
is it a known bug, that the shortcut for a new guest window doesn't work?
Win10 22H2
@Ruarí Quoting myself here. Can you let you light shine on this finding? It reproduces in a guest window and I just confirmed it with a clean install in a test profile. The problem persists in this build.
I am happy to fill in a bug report. Let me know if you think it is needed.
@EricJH said in Save Video Frames – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.18:
@DoctorG said in Save Video Frames – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.18:
@EricJH said in Save Video Frames – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.18:
purple color to indicate you have visited a site before is not working
Color change for visited links is gone.
That is a security feature of internal Chromium 136 core to disable detection of visited pages by malicious code on external pages.
Can not be fixed.
I had to read back the changes made with Chrome 136 to wrap my head around. The changes introduced partitioning history information confining it to only show on the website it originated from:
Partitioning protects your browsing history by only showing a link as visited if you've clicked on that link from this site before. If you haven't interacted with this site previously, its links won't be styled as :visited.
Source: >https://developer.chrome.com/blog/visited-links
That means that when going back and forth between a search engine it should still show the purple links indicating you had visited before.
I think we may be looking at a regression on Vivaldi's end unless there have been recent changes with Chrome 136.
@EricJH It's a Chromium 136+ problem, not specific to Vivaldi.
Good test site is this:
https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/
Visited links should show as bluegray-ish.
Here's Firefox:
They don't in Chrome, Chromium, Edge, Brave, all recent versions.
They do in Opera but it's still on Chr133.
There is absolutely no reason why the visited links on that site should not show with the
a:visitedcolor, so clearly Google has introduced a very buggy "feature".
Always remember to test website issues in other browsers.
@Pathduck said in Copy Video Frame – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.22:
@EricJH It's a Chromium 136+ problem, not specific to Vivaldi.
Thank you for confirming this is a recent Chromium regression. I wondered about that when I first encountered the problem.
There is absolutely no reason why the visited links on that site should not show with the
a:visitedcolor, so clearly Google has introduced a very buggy "feature".
I concur.
Always remember to test website issues in other browsers.
Will do.
@Pathduck said in Copy Video Frame – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.22:
There is absolutely no reason why the visited links on that site should not show with the a:visited color, so clearly Google has introduced a very buggy "feature".
Yepp, yepp, yepp, yepp!
Thanks, dear forum comrade.
I dislike all those broken things Vivaldi has to inherit from evil Chrome universe. #DarthGoogle
@DoctorG It's strange though, it "seems to work" some places. But not on your blog for instance or other sites where I'd expect it to work, i.e. no iframes, no different domains etc.
I made a quick mockup of how it's supposed to work (and it works fine here):
https://pathduck.github.io/test/visited-links/
The links should be blue first time you visit, since you have not likely visited these links from this site before, then turn red as you visit them.
The links inside the iframe should not turn red, as they are loaded from a different domain, but will turn red if opened in the iframe.
Many sites will however refuse to load in an iframe.
If opened in a new tab from the iframe, they will turn red.
If visiting this site in Firefox or Opera, the links will be red if in browser history, even in the iframe.
-
@Pathduck Yes, i tested your page.