Signature dans mes mails
Bonjour, je suis un nouveau utilisateur VIVALDI.
J'ai activé dans Réglages / Courrier ma signature, mais elle n'apparait que lorsque j'utilise Courrier, mais pas quand j'utilise directement ma nouvelle messagerie Vivaldi: comment faire pour que ma signature apparaisse dans mes mails dans les 2 cas ?
Merci par avance
@Bermi63130 Usually we help in Eeglish in this international support.
I tried to translate your post.
Hello, I am a new VIVALDI user.
I activated my signature in Settings /Mail, but it only appears when I use Mail, but not when I directly use my new Vivaldi email: how do I make my signature appear in my emails in both cases?
Thanks in advance
The signature you set, will appear in new mails you created.
Where and when is teh signature missing?
yojimbo274064400
FYI: to set signature:
in Vivaldi's inbuilt email client see Add and manage mail accounts | Vivaldi Browser Help
in Vivaldi's webmail client see Webmail Settings | Vivaldi Browser Help
@DoctorG Thank you for your answer.
My signature is missing in my new Vivaldi mailbox, but it is present in this new Vivaldi mailbox ![text alternatif if I use the application 'mail'
@Bermi63130 Mail signature in Webmail page is a extra setting, and in Vivaldi Mail app a extra local account setting.
@DoctorG !
You can see at the top of my Vivaldi mailbox that the signature button is greyed out and therefore inoperative
you can also see that my signature is displayed in my email in the 'mail' application
Thank you for your help
@Bermi63130 In webmail: Paramètre → Identitiés → click on listed mail address
Then you can set the default signature for all new created mails in webmail at right pane, just click on the little "landscape" icon in gray bar.
@Bermi63130 said in Signature dans mes mails:
You can see at the top of my Vivaldi mailbox that the signature button is greyed out and therefore inoperative
Click on the little icon in gray bar and you can change signature for this mail.
@DoctorG said in Signature dans mes mails:
n webmail: Settings → Idrntity → click on listed account
The you can set the default signature for all new created mails in webmal at right pane
THANK YOU VERY MUCCH IT'S OK NOW
@Bermi63130 Please for your privacy: edit post and change the image to one with no address.