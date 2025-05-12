@Bermi63130 Usually we help in Eeglish in this international support.

I tried to translate your post.

Hello, I am a new VIVALDI user.

I activated my signature in Settings /Mail, but it only appears when I use Mail, but not when I directly use my new Vivaldi email: how do I make my signature appear in my emails in both cases?

Thanks in advance

The signature you set, will appear in new mails you created.

Where and when is teh signature missing?