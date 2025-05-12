Let us choose the default action for bookmarks on the side panel
The pop-out mobile view is a nice gimmick, but in the vast majority of cases I'd rather open the link in the current tab.
Bonus points if you let us customize what happens for each individual bookmark, but a universal "this is what happens when you left click" option would be good enough for me.
@Clorf The default in Settings, Bookmarks, is to open bookmarks in the current tab. Enable this checkbox to reverse the default.Open Bookmarks in New Tab
Since reusing the current tab is your preference in the vast majority of cases, just leave it unchecked, and use Middle+Click to open a bookmark in a new background tab, or Right-click, Open in New Tab when needed.
@Pesala said in Let us choose the default action for bookmarks on the side panel:
o
That's not what I'm asking for and your suggestion doesn't work.
If you have a bookmark on the side panel, left clicking it will open it in a pop-out side panel regardless of what is chosen on the settings page you mentioned. I want the option to change that.
@Clorf I an not sure what you mean by “left clicking it will open it in a pop-out side panel.”
Try:Open Bookmark Panel Items with Single Click
With that settings off, left-clicking a bookmark in the Panel will select the bookmark and show a small description pane at the bottom for editing the bookmark.
Double-click will open it in the current tab.
@Pesala There is a panel on the left side of Vivaldi's window by default, which can be shown or hidden by pressing F4. You can put bookmarks on it, but they ignore the options on the settings page you're suggesting and open in a pop-out side panel instead. You can middle click to open them in a new tab, but there's no quick and easy way to open them in the current tab.
Try it for yourself and you'll see.
@Clorf said in Let us choose the default action for bookmarks on the side panel:
Try it for yourself and you'll see.
Obviously, I did, and it works for me.
@Pesala I'm talking about bookmarks on the side panel, NOT the bookmarks menu accessible from the side panel. Put a bookmark on the panel and left click it and I assure you it'll work as I described.
I think the confusion here is that @Clorf is talking about Web Panels and @Pesala is talking about the bookmarks inside the Bookmarks panel.
@Clorf Web Panels are intended to only open as a panel on the side of the screen. They aren't the same as bookmarks.
If you want a direct link to a website on a toolbar that isn't housed inside the Bookmark Bar, your best bet is to right click on a Web Panel and select one of the
Open inoptions. Or you could create a command chain at
vivaldi:settings/qc/to
Open Link in Current Tabwith the website URL in question in the
Command Parametersection and then use the toolbar editor to add the command chain button to your toolbar of choice. It is a bit cumbersome because you need to set the custom icon yourself in the Themes settings, but it can be done.
@nomadic It's as you say, but as you also say, the solution is cumbersome.
I suppose I would question why 'Web Panels' have to be a completely separate thing from bookmarks when they share 90% of the same functionality. That side panel is prime real estate for bookmarks since most websites don't use the full horizontal space anyway. It seems like a waste to limit it to such a niche feature.