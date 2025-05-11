As seen in the screenshot below, the only way to see the status of your emails are all recent messages.

I have yet to find a way to change that!

I don't want or need that. It would be nice if we could choose to have it showing only unread messages.

And when clicking the newly received email or the unread email we see, we get to the email program or just that email.

Right now, it throws me off since it doesn't show read or unread only.

It should (in my opinion) only show unread emails. And it's fine if it shows ALL unread emails (even in trash), that's a we as users issue if we don't mark emails as read.

Just put a limit on it like it is today ( but instead, to show 7 latest unread emails), and then a clickable link that says "show all your (InsertAmountHere) unread messages", and that link in turn takes us to the unread section.

Personal:

The showing of all recent emails, feels unintuitive and just dumb.

Why even have a popup when clicking?

Why not just have that side panel button take us straight to the email client if this is what it does. I'd rather have an option like that, then have the current popup.