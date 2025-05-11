Mail status side panel - show unread only
As seen in the screenshot below, the only way to see the status of your emails are all recent messages.
I have yet to find a way to change that!
I don't want or need that. It would be nice if we could choose to have it showing only unread messages.
And when clicking the newly received email or the unread email we see, we get to the email program or just that email.
Right now, it throws me off since it doesn't show read or unread only.
It should (in my opinion) only show unread emails. And it's fine if it shows ALL unread emails (even in trash), that's a we as users issue if we don't mark emails as read.
Just put a limit on it like it is today ( but instead, to show 7 latest unread emails), and then a clickable link that says "show all your (InsertAmountHere) unread messages", and that link in turn takes us to the unread section.
Personal:
The showing of all recent emails, feels unintuitive and just dumb.
Why even have a popup when clicking?
Why not just have that side panel button take us straight to the email client if this is what it does. I'd rather have an option like that, then have the current popup.
Pesala Ambassador
@DumbJetty Look at the buttons above the message list for all received messages. By disabling the Read button, you can view only Unread messages.
Care to explain what button here?
@DumbJetty
Hi, this is the mail icon on the status bar not the mail panel.
Use the Show Mail button there opens the mail panel and preview.
There are the icons @Pesala mentioned.
The feature I am asking for does not pertain to the mail client.
It is to the side panel icon that is in both my screenshots.
The title of this post explains very well where I mean, and the screenshots show you where I mean, and what is visible.
But to reiterate:
The side panel icon where it today shows all recent emails, should show currently unread emails instead.
Please note. SIDE PANEL/widget icon.
The little email icon that you can move around to where ever you want it as a part of one of all the panels.
It is the same mechanic/system as behind the calendar, translate, history, bookmark etc.
The "widget icon" is what I want to change what it shows.
Not inside the email client itself.
Hope I cleared it up for ya both
@DumbJetty
Haha, no.
The status bar shows all recent mails, read, unseen, whatever.
You cant change this.
The icons itself show the numbers of unread mails, in my case 3.
I have unseen disabled in the mail settings.
@mib2berlin said in Mail status side panel - show unread only:
You cant change this.
Well, yes.. Hence the post.
It is posted in the category in the forum called Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests, is it not?
Am I not supposed to request a feature here? Did I post it in the wrong section?
Or are we not supposed to ask for features even though we clearly have a section for it.
I might have misunderstood how the community works in that case.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DumbJetty
Yes it is but if experienced users like @Pesala and me not even understand what the request is we try to help.
Now all is clear but I bet we have such a request already, I will search a bit.
EDIT:
I cant find something similar here:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=mail status&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
All fine now.
Yee, I did try to show and tell. Sorry if I'm unclear.
English is my 3'd language.
I did search before posting as is asked of users, so I'm happy too see that you also got no results!
Also @mib2berlin , if you have a tip for me on how to make it more clear, I can edit my first post to reflect that. I don't want it to be misunderstood or unclear.
@DumbJetty
Hm, maybe @Pesala have an idea, I am also not native English so it would not get better, I fear.
Pesala Ambassador
@DumbJetty My answers can sometimes be brief and cryptic; especially in the early hours of the morning (BST). I understood the question, but the option is not available from the Status Bar Mail Status Icon.
However, you may find the solution to your problem if you look at the Mail Panel, and disable the Read filter, which will then show only Unread messages.
Personally, I view my email messages through the Received filter, unless I am looking for messages that I sent.
This is the right place for feature requests, but with over 5,000 requests in the list, many will not see the light of day in the foreseeable future; hence I tend to focus on solutions that are already available. More often than not, a satisfactory workaround can be found.
Thank you for the info on how to do it in the email client. But that is not the widget (and this is a request for the widget).
That defeats the purpose of my post entirely, since it's a feature request.
I thank you for the tip, but I will still ask for this kind of feature since it does absolutely nothing to fix, or actually workaround the issue of a missing feature.