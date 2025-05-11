Web Panels won't load after 7.2 update
My web panels that have always worked wonderfully, now randomly won't load. The only thing that has changed was my update to 7.2.3621. I've reset the panel, removed the websites and reinstalled individually. They will all work at that time, but when I close the browser and reopen, not all of them will load. And it's not even the same ones each time. I do not have lazy load enabled, and I have no extensions. I have cleared cookies and cache. The sites I use are - Youtube, 10minuteMail, Calculator-1, RemovePaywall,
TradingView, ChatGPT, Audioaidedynamics, AtoZLyrics. I've seen others reporting this same problem recently, but didn't see a resolution.
Definitely a bug if anyone's interested - Opening up settings in a window causes most web panels to fail to load. Also, you ( I ) can't close the settings window with the "X" on the window. Have to close it from the task bar. I can live with having to re-install my web panels. I was going to update to newest V, but I can't live without the search bar working properly, as it sounds like it no longer does.
@jaunny Update to 7.3.3635.12.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/