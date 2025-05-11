Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Over the years i have tried browsers on my Mac, but i always go back to Safari. Now i finally found a browser that i love. Vivaldi is wonderful. I even started making a monthly donation because i want to support the efforts.
thanks
