Just wondering what folks here might think of these two programs. Both enable the user to easily change Windows folder icons ( various colors and various icons ) from the context menu. I have found both programs work well, but Folder Marker ( paid license ) has frequent-popup-marketing-notifications, so I switched to Folder Painter ( freeware ).

Both programs allow you to substitute your own array of folder icons, in addition to what come with the programs.

I color code my Windows folders and use special icons for folders that are synced using Google One or Proton Drive.