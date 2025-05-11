The late author Sir Terry Pratchett was wise and great, and among his fans there's the habit (meme?) referencing to his book Going Postal, for a short explanation see here http://www.gnuterrypratchett.com/ or a longer one on The Guardian here https://www.theguardian.com/books/shortcuts/2015/mar/17/terry-pratchetts-name-lives-on-in-the-clacks-with-hidden-web-code

The point is that, per the story in his book, the man is not really dead while his name is still spoken. So by adding the header field

X-Clacks-Overhead: GNU Terry Pratchett

to the meta data / header fields of emails, Terry Pratchett's name is spoken with every message sent.

There are ways to add that header (or other custom headers) to messages sent with Apple Mail, GMail, and Thunderbird. As a Vivaldi user and Terry Pratchett fan, I would also like to see this in Vivaldi!