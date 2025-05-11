Option to add custom headers, specifically "X-Clacks-Overhead: GNU Terry Pratchett"
The late author Sir Terry Pratchett was wise and great, and among his fans there's the habit (meme?) referencing to his book Going Postal, for a short explanation see here http://www.gnuterrypratchett.com/ or a longer one on The Guardian here https://www.theguardian.com/books/shortcuts/2015/mar/17/terry-pratchetts-name-lives-on-in-the-clacks-with-hidden-web-code
The point is that, per the story in his book, the man is not really dead while his name is still spoken. So by adding the header field
X-Clacks-Overhead: GNU Terry Pratchett
to the meta data / header fields of emails, Terry Pratchett's name is spoken with every message sent.
There are ways to add that header (or other custom headers) to messages sent with Apple Mail, GMail, and Thunderbird. As a Vivaldi user and Terry Pratchett fan, I would also like to see this in Vivaldi!
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I consider Vivaldi Mail to be a professional mail client.
Although I would be in favor of an option to add a custom header customized by the user, I will not be in favor of forcing X-Clacks-Overhead: GNU Terry Pratchett on everyone.
@edwardp absolutely. I'm just asking for some way to do that. It doesn't have to be pretty