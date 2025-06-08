As a developer, I had to debug a production issue and got confused with a ton of requests to chrome-extension://jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah/config.json showing up on my DevTools. I thought it was another intrusive extension (I have a ton of extensions), but didn't find it on my list... A quick search took me to a post from 2020, which got a final answer from a Vivaldi developer stating it's internal stuff and not to be worried about.

Nonetheless, it IS disruptive for developers, at the very least. It seems to show up twice with every request my webpage does, be it a full page load or XHR. Not to mention it potentially slows things down a tiny bit, with extra requests having to be processed, needlessly.

Given that payload clearly lists a dozen of websites which are affected by that extension... couldn't that extension be restricted to those websites only, much like we're able to do with our normal extensions?