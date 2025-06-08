[SOLVED] Is it possible to only inject the PiP internal extension on the related websites? [No]
-
igorsantos07
As a developer, I had to debug a production issue and got confused with a ton of requests to
chrome-extension://jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah/config.jsonshowing up on my DevTools. I thought it was another intrusive extension (I have a ton of extensions), but didn't find it on my list... A quick search took me to a post from 2020, which got a final answer from a Vivaldi developer stating it's internal stuff and not to be worried about.
Nonetheless, it IS disruptive for developers, at the very least. It seems to show up twice with every request my webpage does, be it a full page load or XHR. Not to mention it potentially slows things down a tiny bit, with extra requests having to be processed, needlessly.
Given that payload clearly lists a dozen of websites which are affected by that extension... couldn't that extension be restricted to those websites only, much like we're able to do with our normal extensions?
Not sure if it would be rude to directly tag
tarquin, the developer that explained it in the first thread, but given it got locked, I'm creating a new one with this request.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@igorsantos07 How is Vivaldi supposed to know whether there is video on a website? I would guess it needs to be checked for each website individually. Personally I thought any embedded video player with PiP potential works with Vivaldi this way, that it’s supposed to be only a few popular websites is news to me. Nowadays you’d think any standard player could provide the functionality. And of course any website could include an embedded player from one of these popular websites.
-
@igorsantos07 But the PIP is supposed to work on any html5 player. The list is just for hotfixing some sites which need particular settings. Btw, why you just don't disable PIP in a new profile?
What you are asking seems more a PIP whitelist (active only on) so the title could be more clear.
-
igorsantos07
Ok, my bad. I understood such list was to enable that feature - that I never really used, so I didn't realize it was global.
Yeah, I simply disabled it on my main profile and called it a day, but felt a follow-up to the original post was needed anyway.
Thanks for the clarifications!