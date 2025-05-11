Vivaldi does not render html document but firefox does
bastianlabris
I try to render a html file with this first line:
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">
It renders without problems on firefox, but not on vivaldi.
Any suggestions? I am using debian linux.
Thanks
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@bastianlabris Does this render?
https://pathduck.github.io/test/remote/
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/panels/triplecolors.html
Uses the exact same doctype.
You'll need to share the url you're using.
I doubt the doctype matters at all.
Only tip I can give you:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Thanks for response. Your links render. Problem is a get my files as emails in neomutt which uses mailcap.
In mailcap
text/html; /usr/bin/firefox %s & sleep 2 >/dev/null 2>&1; needsterminal
works
But when I switch to Vivaldi
text/html; /usr/bin/vivaldi %s & sleep 2 >/dev/null 2>&1; needsterminal
I just get the html-code not the rendering
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@bastianlabris Then I guess you could've explained your issue a little better initially
I can't help with mailcap stuff, way over my paygrade.
@Pathduck Sorry for bad explanation. Thanks anyway. Hopefully somone with neomutt/mailcap experience reads this and can help!
SOLVED:
It turns out vivaldi needs a modified mailcap entry like this:
text/html; /usr/bin/vivaldi %s & sleep 2 >/dev/null 2>&1; needsterminal; nametemplate=%s.html
firefox does not require the nametemplatepart