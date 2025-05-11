last edited by

hello,

is possible to add view-source feature to see website view source?

like:

view-source:https://somewebsite.com

most other similar based chronicums based browser has this feature... for enxample like this on samsung browser:

but when i try this on vivaldi snapshow allways redirects me on duckduckgo search insted to open view-source?

samsung browser uses same user agent as vivaldi

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) SamsungBrowser/28.0 Chrome/130.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36

vivaldi should have this idk why not?