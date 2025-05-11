view-source feature in url tab?
hello,
is possible to add view-source feature to see website view source?
like:
view-source:https://somewebsite.com
most other similar based chronicums based browser has this feature... for enxample like this on samsung browser:
but when i try this on vivaldi snapshow allways redirects me on duckduckgo search insted to open view-source?
samsung browser uses same user agent as vivaldi
Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) SamsungBrowser/28.0 Chrome/130.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
vivaldi should have this idk why not?
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50652/view-source-code Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
