Yesterday I decided to give Vivaldi a try, as I was getting sick of Chrome's BS, and Firefox is now an even worse version of itself ever since they announced they will collect all your data and other things.

The first thing I noticed when getting used to Vivaldi is that the toolbars, panels and system elements act like elements of a web page. This was confusing, as I am so used to tabbing through areas of the browser UI and then getting to the actual web content itself. I was able to restore some of this experience through the keyboard section of settings. My only gripe is that it still has the system elements able to be accessed through NVDA's brows mode, so when I do shortcuts like control + Home to go to the top, it takes me to the first element in the browser UI. My other problem is that notifications are inaccessible, even if I manage to hover the mouse over one, NVDA does not read it out, whereas Chrome and Edge use native Windows notifications which are fully accessible.

I like what Vivaldi is doing here, but I kinda find it hard to recommend to my other blind friends, as they would have to get used to a whole new way of accessing common browser functions, and notifications are a no go, so they'd miss things.

I hope these issues can be fixed in some way, as it would be cool to move completely away from Chrome, but the blind community is gonna have a hard time doing that, and no one wants to be a part of Mozilla's evil BS.