Asking for acces key
-
Hi everyone,
For a while now, Vivaldi has been regularly asking me to create an access key when I visit Amazon. How can I stop Vivaldi from asking me to create one? Two-step verification isn't enabled on either Vivaldi or Amazon.
I think it's been doing this since I updated to the second-to-last version. Before, it didn't ask me for anything.
Thanks everyone.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Sinnfei How does this "asking for" look? Are you sure it's not just the site asking you and not the browser?
I have an account on Amazon and never seen such a message when I log in.
-
@Sinnfei said in Asking for acces key:
For a while now, Vivaldi has been regularly asking me to create an access key when I visit Amazon. How can I stop Vivaldi from asking me to create one?
Show us how this looks like and upload a screenshot.
Do you use Windows login with Windows Hello?