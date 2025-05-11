strange problem with a site using java
Hello
i used both V7.3.3635.11 or V6.9.3447.54 after i installed an modified Win11 , and found there's strange problem with me
i opened a chat site and used to receive the chat normal without doing refresh ! but that not happened now and i should keep make refresh to see the new messages
i not sure what causes this problem
i connected now with wifi and the signal is ok
i not sure why this problem happened , is it from my wifi ? or from the windows it self ? or browsers ?
it's strange for me
and note , Facebook web version work fine and normal ,
i tried to test java and found this
@kimoo not strange at all ... java (meant as plugin/feature) is not supported in browsers since a lot of years
@kimoo Do not mix up Java and JavaScript. Only the last is running in a browser.
And, no, Java is not a synonym for browser's JavaScript.
@kimoo well, tell us what this
chat siteis. Maybe they have change the behaviour but we can't know, without the url .
@kimoo Issue with chat can be cause by strict ad and tracker blocking.
Please disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
If you use a ad/tracker-blocker extension, disable for the site.