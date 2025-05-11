Site blocked on a site
-
I am trying to connect to a site https://forums.whirlpool.net.au using Vivaldi and I am blocked
On the same computer I can see the site correctly in Chrome and Firefox.
What do I have to do to connect to the site?
-
@Harrisc Works for me with 7.3.3635.12 Win 11 23H2.
Try
- clear cookies
- reload with Ctrl+F5
Any extension changing browser id (user-agent)?
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Harrisc Strange server-sided security has this forum.
In case that block still happens note Cloudflare Ray ID and date/time of visit, contact website owner by mail to check their Cloudflare security.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Site works just fine in Vivaldi.
Probably using a VPN?