Extension popup not opening in Vivaldi until restart or delay
vivaldi2025
In the Vivaldi browser, there's a recurring issue where clicking on an extension icon doesn't open the popup interface. The only workaround is to either restart the browser or wait for a while.
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivaldi2025
Hi, I cant reproduce it with my 3 extensions:
ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh : uBlock Origin Lite : version 2025_5_4_1310 edibdbjcniadpccecjdfdjjppcpchdlm : I still don't care about cookies : version 1_1_4 fploionmjgeclbkemipmkogoaohcdbig : Page load time : version 4_0
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version and in this case the extension where it not work.
If you use many extensions this can cause this issue too, extensions can influence other extensions.