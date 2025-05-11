the "tampermonkey" extension is completely unusable in version 7.4
-
even though developer mode is activated, the extension asks to activate developer mode.
w11 - 7.4.3684.18
-
Pesala Ambassador
@cleuton4k MV2 Extensions are no longer supported after the upgrade to Chromium 136.
-
@Pesala tampermonkey is compatible with mv3, violentmonkey is not. I think you are confusing them.
-
@Pesala said in the "tampermonkey" extension is completely unusable in version 7.4:
@cleuton4k MV2 Extensions are no longer supported after the upgrade to Chromium 136.
What? 136 came out (to the rest of the world) late last month. MV2 is still alive and well.
Things will get interesting beyond 138.
-
@cleuton4k You might try to re-install tampermonkey or install it in a new profile .
As I understood, you can't enable the scripts or they don't work (ignoring the enabled dev mode).
-
@Hadden89 The problem is not with the extension but with the browser, as it works in Vivaldi 7.3 and all other Chromium browsers, but it does not work in Vivaldi 7.4. I tried everything and it doesn't work.
-
@cleuton4k mmh... perhaps there is an issue between TM and Vivaldi. You might consider a bug report then. I guess you already tried TM Beta too ? (a lot of vivaldians still use ViolentMonkey with mv2 policy, so this might be overlooked)
-
@cleuton4k Warning about developer mode is known for 7.4 and not fixed yet.
But i remember a dev is working on a fix for a next 7.4 Snapshot.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
but it does not work in Vivaldi 7.4. I tried everything and it doesn't work.
I use Tampermonkey Mv3 in Vivaldi 7.4 and all my scripts work exactly like always.
Yes, I get the warning about toggling developer mode, the warning is bogus, the extension works just fine.
Claiming it "doesn't work" is just false. Ignore the warning.
If you still mean "it doesn't work" then you'll need to provide an example script and a page where it can be tested.