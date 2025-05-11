Extension support for mobile
-
Jake404NotFound
It would be great to have browser extension support in Vivaldi for the mobile version! This would be useful for users like me who want to use extensions in the browser. In the computer version of Vivaldi, there is extension support. So the mobile version should have the same features as the computer version.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jake404NotFound
Hi, we have this request since the beginning of time but the Vivaldi team tagged it as "Will not do", please check the thread:
-
Jake404NotFound
@mib2berlin Why won't it be added? I don't see where in the forum that you sent me that you guys were not adding it?