How to set blog to private temporarily? How to backup data?
-
Two questions for the community:
-
How do I remove my blog from public visibility? I'd like the option to make it temporarily unavailable to view. I know that the internet never forgets, but I'd like to be able to put a placeholder or a 404 page up without needing to permanently delete the account.
-
How do I get an actual backup of the data from my blog? The "export" feature only saves an extended RSS file which is explicitly not intended to serve as a complete backup of the site.
Thanks in advance!
-
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@phool4XC Hi, since Vivaldi blogs uses Wordpress in a shared setup it's limited what can be done.
And IMO not really any point in a "maintenance mode" when you don't actually do any maintenance on the site. Nor is it possible to export the full database including all the blog settings and users since we cannot access the database.
-
@Pathduck Thanks!
I'm glad to know I wasn't missing something painfully obvious. And yeah, I guess I should've looked more closely at the limitations before moving my blog over to the Vivaldi WP platform years ago.