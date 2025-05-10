vivaldi's "memory saving" feature doesn't work.
Even if you set the tabs to be inactivated after 1 hour, the tabs remain active.
vivaldi 7.3 - windows 11
Pesala Ambassador
@cleuton4k How did you decide that the tabs remain active?
@Pesala sorry, I didn't understand your question
Pesala Ambassador
@cleuton4k How do you know that the Tab is hibernated? Are Tab Popups enabled?
@Pesala memory save does not work in any mode, be it "automatic" or "1/2/3/6 hours". the only way to put a tab to hibernate is manually, by right-clicking on the tab or tab stack and then clicking "hibernate"