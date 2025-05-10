Support for :style rules
-
notmalware
Please add support for style rules for filters
For example,
website.com##div.pageContent:nth-child(3):style(width: 60% !important)
-
notmalware
Omg nevermind, built-in adblocker doesnt work for ANY custom rule at all!
I just write
website.com##.className
And it does not block that
There is log in console:
Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.
The only thing that works with built-in adblock is fully blocking websites, on mobile version only. On desktop version even this doesn't work. Of course I checked all settings needed. Very sad.
I love Vivaldi but built-in adblocker is soooo bad, omg
-
@notmalware said in Support for :style rules:
Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.
that is a bug not related to the presence/missing of style rule.
Here you should get hints of which rules are (or not) supported
-
barbudo2005
Use the “tool” that is specially designed to change page styles:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus-beta/apmmpaebfobifelkijhaljbmpcgbjbdo
PS: Now MV3